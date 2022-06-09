National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration returns to Surrey’s Holland Park on June 21

It was a virtual event in 2021

Wild Moccasin Dancers, shown performing at Surrey Fusion Festival in 2019, will be part of the 2022 National Indigenous Peoples Day event at Surrey’s Holland Park on June 21. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

A five-hour event will celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day at Surrey’s Holland Park on Tuesday, June 21.

The free, in-person event will feature “cultural sharing from the local First Nations and Nova Métis with teachings and practice through art, music, storytelling and dance,” from 3 to 8 p.m.

The celebration will include a welcome by Semiahmoo, Kwantlen and (Katzie) First Nations, followed by a community barbecue, starting at 5 p.m.

Performers are Nadine Gagné, XiQuelem, Wild Moccasin Dancers, Candace “Brown Bear Woman” Hill Trevena, Stars of the North Drum Group, Madelaine McCallum (Métis jigging) and others.

Event details are posted to surrey.ca/NIPD.

“National Indigenous Peoples Day is a time to honor the rich and resilient cultures of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit throughout Canada,” Mayor Doug McCallum stated.

“With one of the largest Urban Indigenous populations in British Columbia, Surrey is extremely proud of its Indigenous heritage. On behalf of Council, we look forward to celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21st with all the citizens of Surrey.”

Last year, due to the pandemic, Surrey’s National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration went virtual, in a Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association-hosted broadcast on facebook.com/FRAFCA and YouTube.

Also in June 2021, a Surrey First Peoples Guide for Newcomers was launched in response to a call for accurate resources on First Peoples in Canada from an Indigenous perspective. Creation of the 32-page guide was led by Surrey Local Immigration Partnership (Surrey LIP).

VIDEO/STORY from 2021: First Nations, political leaders mark Indigenous Peoples Day, recognizing dark truths.



