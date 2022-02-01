Name chosen for park in Clayton Heights

City of Surrey settles on ‘Salmonberry Park’ for name of greenspace on 191 Street and 72 Avenue

A new park on 191 Street and 72 Avenue in Clayton finally has a name.

Surrey City Council has chosen Salmonberry Park as the new name for a small greenspace that was known until now as 58B Neighbourhood Park. Council recently approved both the name and the design concept and now the park will enter its design phase.

“Salmonberry Park will provide high quality outdoor amenities that are vital to build a healthy and thriving community,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in press release Feb. 1.

Salmonberry Park is on the Hazelgrove Greenway and is part of both the West Clayton and East Clayton Neighbourhood Concept Plan areas.

The new park will be five and half acres when completed. It will have an adventure playground, a bike park, social gathering spaces, open lawn areas, and a nature trail.

The Salmonberry Park project is part of the city’s capital projects plan. The plan was recently approved by City Council as part of the Five-Year (2021-2025) Financial Plan.

“Parks and green spaces are integral in a fast-growing city like Surrey,” added the mayor. “That’s why Council has made it a priority to invest in more parkland to add to our inventory whenever the opportunity arises.”

The City of Surrey manages more than 800 parks.

“More than 200 parks have active amenities such as sports fields, sport courts, playgrounds, community gardens or picnic areas and over 600 parks protect natural areas, open space, and biodiversity as part of the larger green infrastructure network,” the release noted.

For more information on parks, visit surrey.ca/parks. For more information on capital projects, visit surrey.ca/capitalprojects.



