A woman dances as part of the Museum of Surrey’s 2019 Lunar New Year celebration. This year the museum is holding a Lunar New Year celebration Feb. 4. (Image courtesy Museum of Surrey)

Museum of Surrey to host Lunar New Year festival

Museum to welcome public Feb. 4 to event celebrating Year of the Rabbit

The Museum of Surrey is set to host a Lunar New Year celebration.

The museum will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit Feb. 4 with a short, three-hour festival running from 1 – 4 p.m.

The event is free and will feature an array of performances, including a dragon dance by Chinese Village Club. The museum will also set up numerous interactive areas that will include things like calligraphy and many other activities. There will even be a short film available for visitors to view in the theatre.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our annual Lunar New Year event at the Museum of Surrey,” said museum manager Lynn Saffery. “We invite visitors to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit and enjoy many activities like lantern making, paper cutting, face painting, and live entertainment in honour of this important cultural occasion.”

For more info, visit surrey.ca.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Avenue in Cloverdale.


CloverdaleLunar New YearMuseum of Surrey

