Museum of Surrey accepting applications for new Community Treasures exhibits

B.C. Electric Railway memorabilia is seen on display at the Museum of Surrey as part of a past Community Treasurers exhibit. The museum is now accepting applications for new exhibits. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Museum of Surrey is looking for more Community Treasures exhibitions.

Community treasurers are collaborative exhibits that offer “a space for community partners to tell their own stories,” according to a post on surrey.ca.

The Museum of Surrey partners with community groups and cultural organizations in Surrey and the surrounding areas to “showcase their treasures and share their stories with a wider audience.”

Proposals are now being accepted for 2023 and the museum is asking groups to submit applications based on specific ideas for a themed exhibit.

“Whether your community is united by ancestral heritage or by video games, your idea is welcome,” the post on surrey.ca says. “Community Treasures is a space dedicated to the diverse and talented curators that live within all of us.”

There is no cost for groups to have their specific exhibit run at the museum. The museum also helps each group through the process by outlining what the museum and the community group is responsible for and by coming up with a timeline for creating an exhibit.

“Each Community Treasures exhibit is different. The museum will help you create yours in a way that is unique to your organization.”

There are currently two submission deadlines for proposals for 2023 proposals: April 1, 2022 and Sept. 1, 2022.

There have been eleven Community Treasures Exhibits at the museum since 2018. Those have included: Our Colours, Our Stories; Diverse Francophones; Filipino Textiles; Chinese Culture and Art; and Discover Your Story: We Can Help; The Real Mandrake the Magician; 20 Years: Surrey’s Heritage Rail; and The Indo-Fijians: Surrey’s Pocket of Paradise.

Visit surrey.ca for more info.



