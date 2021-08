New offices located at 13401 108th Ave.

The Métis Nation British Columbia hosted a flag-raising event Friday (Aug. 13) at its new headquarters in Whalley. (Photo: Métis Nation British Columbia/Facebook)

The Métis Nation British Columbia hosted a flag-raising event Friday (Aug. 13) at its new headquarters in Whalley.

Located at #380-13401 108th Ave., near Gateway SkyTrain station, a post on Facebook says the flag will continuously fly at the organization’s new home

The event included music and dancing, with local elected officials attending.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

