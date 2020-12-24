Mrs. Claus reads a Christmas story to Surrey students

Mrs. Claus continued her tradition of reading a Christmas story to students at the Surrey school district, but virtually this year. (Image: surreyschools.ca)

Mrs. Claus continued her annual tradition of reading a Christmas story to Surrey students.

“It’s no secret Mrs. Claus typically shows up at elementary schools in the district around this time of year, and while the pandemic has prevented her from seeing students in person, she’s found a creative way to still reach them from the North Pole,” according to a post on the Surrey school district’s website.

This year, Mrs. Claus continued her tradition of visiting kindergarten and Grade 1 students – but virtually.

A video of her reading ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas was shown at several schools throughout the district before school let out for the winter break.

Mrs. Claus also had some help from Surrey Board of Education trustee Laurae McNally.

“It took a few takes until we got it right, but it was actually a whole pile of fun,” she said.

The tradition began more than a decade ago when Mrs. Claus was included in a Christmas production by Berkshire Park Elementary, said McNally.

While seeing the students isn’t quite the same this year, McNally said putting the video together mostly went off without a hitch.

“We had some technical problems because we filmed in a portable and they don’t have portables at the North Pole, so we had to do something with a background filled in,” she said.

However, McNally said Mrs. Claus is looking forward to the day she can return to classes and visit children.

To watch the video, click here.

