Mother’s Day in Surrey: Some things to do on (and before) May 13

How will you spend Mother’s Day on May 13?

There are several special events and activities happening Surrey this year, and some of them are posted on the city’s website.

“Before you take mom out for a nice dinner or bring her a box of chocolates, check out our list of suggestion and make memories with the leading lady in your life,” reads a “5 Sweet Mother’s Day Ideas” post at surrey.ca.

Here’s the city’s list:

1. ​”Make Mother’s Day crafts! Various recreation facilities will be hosting activities where the whole family can get creative.”

2. “Enjoy sipping fine teas at a Mother’s Day Tea Party! Locations offered are Historic Stewart Farm (space is limited; all ages welcome) and at Fleetwood Community Centre for participants ages 55+.”

3. “Go for a stroll and smell the flowers at Mother’s Day at The Glades! Advance tickets are $5 per person. Pre-registration is required and closes on Friday, May 11, 2018. Call 604-501-5100 to register or register online with the barcode #4590250.”

4. “See the talents of ballet dancers from across the Lower Mainland during the Festival du Ballet. The Ballet Festival runs from May 13 to May 16, 2018 and takes place at Surrey Arts Centre.”

5. ”If the spa is booked, take a break and bring your mom to relax in the hot tub or sauna at an indoor pool.”

Elsewhere in Surrey, a “High Tea for Hospice” fundraiser for Surrey Hospice Society celebrates Mother’s Day a weekend early, on Sunday, May 6 in atrium at Surrey City Hall. The gathering will be “an afternoon to celebrate and honour mothers. The tables will be set in traditional elegance, with fancy table linens and fine china. Flowers, music and delicious treats will provide an environment of regal refinement and beauty.” For details and tickets, visit surreyhospice.com.

On May 13, Surrey Youth Orchestra’s spring concert will be held at Chandos Pattison Auditorium, featuring a variety of group performances starting at 7 p.m. Visit surreysymphony.com for details.

Another musical event on May 13 is the Jazz Vespers concert at Northwood United Church, featuring Bill Sample and Darlne Ketchum Quartet in an hour-long showcase starting at 4 p.m., at 8855 156th St.