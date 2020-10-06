Moonlight Gala going virtual in support of Delta Hospital

Tickets go on sale for the Nov. 7 online event this Friday (Oct. 9)

The Delta community is invited to bring the Moonlight Gala into their homes as Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation raises funds for Delta Hospital’s greatest needs.

For 22 years, the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation (DHCHF) has held the Moonlight Gala to help raise funds for much needed equipment and facilities at the Hospital. With the support of their generous community, the event has raised $4.6 million dollars to date.

This year, due to provincial restrictions on large gatherings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, DHCHF is holding the True Blue Virtual Moonlight Gala on Saturday, Nov. 7. The online event aims to keep participants fully engaged with access to an auction (starting Nov. 5), a 50/50 raffle, live-streaming draws, entertainment and “Fund-A-Need” for critical surgical equipment needs.

The event concludes with the livestream program at 7:30 p.m. hosted by James Cybulski of The Starting Lineup weekday mornings on Sportsnet 650 Radio.

“We look forward to entertaining you all at home for our first ever True Blue Virtual Moonlight Gala and raising much needed funds for Delta Hospital,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “A big thank you to our gala committee, led by chair Don Sangster, for putting together a unique and exciting event.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Oct. 9) and cost $25, for which you will receive a charitable tax receipt.

Anyone interested in hosting their own mini gala within their bubble can purchase a $250 “mini gala host” ticket, which will give them online access for up to 10 individuals and a “mini gala package” delivered to their door prior to gala night.

The mini gala host tickets also give access to an exclusive “mini gala host auction,” happening Oct. 14 and 15, where ticket holders can bid on items and services such as a private dinner at one of Delta’s top restaurants, a fully loaded bar with bartender, true blue décor, and/or cleaning services for their Nov. 7 mini gala.

“Even though we can’t be together in the same room this year, we are hoping everyone will come together as a community for one night in support of Delta Hospital with your own mini gala,” gala committee chair Don Sangster said in a press release.

To become a sponsor or a cash auction donor, contact DHCHF’s special events manager at sharla.degroote@dhchfoundation.ca or 604-940-9695, or visit dhchfoundation.ca.



