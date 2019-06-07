Miss White Rock 2019 to be crowned Saturday

Gala event set for 7 p.m. June 8 at Wheelhouse Theatre in South Surrey

Miss White Rock 2019 is to be crowned tomorrow night (Saturday, June 8) at the White Rock Youth Ambassadors 62nd annual Awards Gala, set for the Wheelhouse Theatre.

Six candidates are in the running this year: Sophie Reynolds (White Rock Elks #431), Allegra Duffiend-Wilkins (Murray Hyundai White Rock), Ella Ramsay (White Rock Museum & Archives), Sasha Reynolds (Centre Point Enterprises), Amrit Sumbal (Peace Arch News) and Karina Zhou (Telus PureFibre).

In addition to Miss White Rock, the princesses and ambassador team will be crowned, according to officials.

They will succeed 2018 Miss White Rock Snover Gill and ambassadors/princesses Emma-Rose Harvey, Sarah Zhang, Simrit Kocher and Sabrina Zheng.

READ MORE: Snover Gill crowned Miss White Rock

The gala gets underway at 7 p.m. The theatre is located in Earl Marriott Secondary, at 15751 16 Ave.

Tickets, $10, are available at the door.

A post-gala dance ($15) is planned for 10 p.m. at the White Rock Elks Hall, 1469 George St.