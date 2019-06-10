Miss White Rock 2019 Sasha Reynolds (right) with her successor, Snover Gill, on stage Saturday. (Bob Gray photo)

Miss White Rock 2019 crowned

Sasha Reynolds awarded title at June 8 gala

There’s a new crown in town.

During a gala event Saturday at Earl Marriott Secondary’s Wheelhouse Theatre, the title of Miss White Rock 2019 was awarded to Sasha Reynolds (Centre Point Enterprises).

READ MORE: Miss White Rock 2019 to be crowned Saturday

Reynolds was among six candidates in the running at the 62nd annual event. Fellow candidates were Sophie Reynolds (White Rock Elks #431), Allegra Duffield-Wilkins (Murray Hyundai White Rock), Ella Ramsay (White Rock Museum & Archives), Amrit Sumbal (Peace Arch News) and Karina Zhou (Telus PureFibre).

Ramsay and Sophie Reynolds were both awarded a White Rock Princess title, while Sophie Reynolds also received the title of Friendship Ambassador.

The 2019 White Rock Ambassadors are Zhou, Sumbal and Duffield-Wilkins.

Program co-ordinator Iona Welder said the candidates were judged on public speaking, comportment, volunteerism, local knowledge, written essays and a talent event.

 

The 2019 Miss White Rock Youth Ambassadors – (from left) Karina Zhou, Allegra Duffield-Wilkins, Sophie Reynolds, Sasha Reynolds, Ella Ramsay and Amrit Sumbal – were crowned Saturday. (Bob Gray photo)

