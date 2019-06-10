Miss White Rock 2019 crowned

Miss White Rock 2019 Sasha Reynolds (right) with her successor, Snover Gill, on stage Saturday. (Bob Gray photo)

There’s a new crown in town.

During a gala event Saturday at Earl Marriott Secondary’s Wheelhouse Theatre, the title of Miss White Rock 2019 was awarded to Sasha Reynolds (Centre Point Enterprises).

Reynolds was among six candidates in the running at the 62nd annual event. Fellow candidates were Sophie Reynolds (White Rock Elks #431), Allegra Duffield-Wilkins (Murray Hyundai White Rock), Ella Ramsay (White Rock Museum & Archives), Amrit Sumbal (Peace Arch News) and Karina Zhou (Telus PureFibre).

Ramsay and Sophie Reynolds were both awarded a White Rock Princess title, while Sophie Reynolds also received the title of Friendship Ambassador.

The 2019 White Rock Ambassadors are Zhou, Sumbal and Duffield-Wilkins.

Program co-ordinator Iona Welder said the candidates were judged on public speaking, comportment, volunteerism, local knowledge, written essays and a talent event.