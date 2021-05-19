Rebecca Bollwitt models a “West Whalley Jr. High” T-shirt sold to raise funds for the Women of Options project. (submitted photo)

Rebecca Bollwitt models a “West Whalley Jr. High” T-shirt sold to raise funds for the Women of Options project. (submitted photo)

Miss 604’s ‘Surrey Nostalgia’ merch boosts Options’ $1.5M housing fundraiser

‘This project evokes nostalgia but it also gives back,’ blogger Rebecca Bollwitt says

With 50 Surrey-area women tasked with each raising $25,000 to build and furnish an affordable housing project in Newton, Rebecca Bollwitt got nostalgic.

For her fundraiser, the Surrey-raised “Miss 604” blogger created a “Surrey Nostalgia Collection” of T-shirts and other merchandise, in partnership with MAKE Vancouver.

Items sold include “West Whalley Jr. High” hoodies, “Rodeo Drive-In” baseball shirts, “Surrey Place Mall” coffee mugs and water bottles, and more.

It’s part of Options Community Services’ “Women of Options” project (womenofoptions.ca) to raise $1.5 million in support of a new 100-unit housing project at 81st Avenue and King George Boulevard, in celebration of the organization’s 50th anniversary.

Launched in February, the campaign harnesses the fundraising power of 50 “influential South Fraser women” for a few months, ending June 30.

• READ MORE: Options launches campaign to raise $1.5M for housing project in Surrey.

Bollwitt says she wanted to come up with a unique fundraiser that shows her Surrey pride, with details posted to westwhalley.com.

“I went to West Whalley, where in hindsight being an editor of the school yearbook gave me skills I still use today,” noted Bollwitt, who now lives in Vancouver.

“Likewise, I worked at Surrey Place Mall, where I learned the basics of customer service, which is also still very helpful with my career. Working on community projects has always been a passion of mine and I attribute that to the caring, diverse, and inclusive community I grew up in. This project evokes nostalgia but it also gives back.”

Bollwitt says 25 per cent of proceeds from purchases in the collection will be donated to Options Community Services, a registered charity with 88 programs that helped more than 100,000 people last year in Surrey, Delta, White Rock and Langley.

• RELATED STORY, from 2019: Surrey-raised blogger marks 15 years of Miss604.com with a party for charity.

The other “Women of Options” are raising money in many different ways, including personal donations, gift cards, silent auction, painting classes and even doughnut sales. The fundraising women include Anita Huberman, Judy Higginbotham, Dianne Watts, Michele Partridge, Louise McNight, Nira Arora, Karen Huang, Raj Arneja, Penny Priddy and dozens of others listed on womenofoptions.ca.

• RELATED STORY: Gift-card fundraiser to benefit Surrey affordable-housing project.

“It’s pretty great to be working with all of these really creative women,” said Ginny Hasselfield, Options’ Director of Development.

“To date we have almost 1,000 new donors as a result of the efforts of the Women of Options. Of these over 150 donors have given us $1,000 or more.

Looking ahead, Options plans to host a virtual 50th-anniversary gala in November, “and hopefully tie up any fundraising loose ends,” Hasselfield said. “We will be doing a Mexican Fiesta live from Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen in Surrey. Gordon Hogg will emcee and the door prize will be an all inclusive trip to Mexico.”

She said organizers of the fundraising campaign are thrilled to have so many people from the South Fraser and other parts of B.C. supporting the cause.

“The Women of Options campaign was conceived during COVID times when face-to-face meetings were out of the question,” Hasselfield noted. “These 50 women and their supporters can say they have made a real difference in someone’s life. They have enabled us to fulfill our commitments to BC Housing and have furthered the cause of providing supportive and affordable housing to the vulnerable people in this community.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

fundraising

Previous story
‘Plogging’ pitched in Surrey as one way to keep the city clean

Just Posted

During his State of the City Address Tuesday Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said ‘Today, the Surrey Police Service is established.’ (Screen shot)
Watchdog dealing with complaints against Surrey Police despite force not being active

Paul Daynes aware of ‘at least six other letters of complaint’ beside his own to B.C. Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner

Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following South Surrey vehicle stop

Trafficking charges pending for two arrested May 14

Christopher Jane as Batman in “Rise of the Bat,” a fan-made film written and directed by Ashvin Dayal. (Youtube screenshot)
Surrey Batman fan makes a short film he calls ‘Rise of the Bat’

‘I chose Batman as my first film (because) everyone has an opinion of him,’ Ashvin Dayal says

Surrey-based entrepreneur Ekam Panesar, 19, says he’s ready to take on the big delivery apps with his Dishpal App. (Zoom meeting photo)
OUR VIEW: Surrey’s resiliency shines

In dark times, let your light shine bright

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Crescent Beach saved two people from Semiahmoo Bay on Monday. (RCMSAR photo)
Two people rescued after being found clinging to boat in Semiahmoo Bay

Rough seas overturned vessel

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Transit police say they’ve apprehended alleged gang member Luis Manuel Baez and he’s now facing multiple charges. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police)
Transit police apprehend, arrest suspect involved in Lower Mainland gang activity

Luis Manuel Baez, 23, was spotted in the parking lot of Metrotown mall Tuesday afternoon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on April 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

Most Read