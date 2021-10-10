Millionaire Lottery features grand prize homes in South Surrey, White Rock

Tickets for the 2021 Millionaire Lottery are now on sale, and two of the grand prize home packages feature properties located in South Surrey and White Rock.

Supporting the Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation, the winner of the lottery can choose one of nine grand prize packages.

The South Surrey package, valued at more than $3 million, features a 3,765 sq.-ft. home located at 12735 Ocean Cliff Dr. The home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, hot tub, backyard putting green and a dog shower. The prize comes with $85,000 and $85,000 in furnishings.

The White Rock grand prize, valued at $2.9 million, includes a two-bedroom, 1,655 sq.-ft. unit in White Rock’s Soleil building, which is currently under construction.

A key feature of the condo is a 1,283 sq. ft. rooftop patio. The prize comes with $150,000 and a 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range.

Grand prize options also include properties located in North Vancouver, Courtenay, Langley, Vancouver, Sooke, Kelowna, or an option to take $2.7 million.

Money raised through the lottery goes to support innovative research, advancing specialized adult health care, and purchasing critical medical equipment at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute.

“Funds from our Millionaire lottery are used to support cutting-edge research, technology and equipment across Vancouver Coastal Health which cares for more than 1.25 million British Columbians each year,” foundation president Angela Chapman said in a news release. “As the pandemic persists, support from our lotteries continues to purchase the technology and materials that keep our frontline medical teams safe and productive. Our Millionaire Lottery helps ensure that every British Columbian continues to have access to world-class health care. Thank you to all of our supporters for providing our talented research and medical staff with the tools they need to do what they do best; save and improve lives.”

Due to COVID-19, the grand prize homes are not open to the public this year. Details about the prize packages, and information on how to purchase tickets, can be found at www.millionairelottery.com

Tickets can also be purchased at 604-602-5848 or at any London Drugs.

Millionaire Lottery tickets are two for $100, five for $175, 10 for $300 and 25 for $600. The lottery also includes extra games: the 50/50 PLUS lottery with a maximum prize payout up to $1,200,000 (depending on the number of tickets sold), and the Daily Cash PLUS game with 105 days of winning, with a value of all prizes being $310,000.