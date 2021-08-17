Memorial show and shine set for South Surrey this Sunday

A memorial cruise and vehicle show-and-shine held to honour a Newton man killed at a house party in 2011 is set to stop in South Surrey this weekend.

Burnouts in the Sky – also known as the Bradley McPherson Memorial Show & Shine – will stop by BMO Coastal Indoor Soccer Centre at South Surrey Athletic Park (2199 148 St.) on Sunday at 1 p.m. Cost to participate in the event is $20, and trophies will be handed out for the best rides.

Proceeds from the event – which was first held in 2013 – will go toward funding scholarships for students who suffer from attention-deficit disorder and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a poster for the event notes.

Before stopping by the Semiahmoo Peninsula, the cruise begins in Langley at 10 a.m. at Langley Senior Secondary. A poker run, in which participants draw a playing card at a number of checkpoints and see who makes the best poker hand, will be part of the festivities, with $500 going to first place.

McPherson was shot and killed during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve 2011 when, while at a house party, he intervened in an altercation between two other party guests, and was shot by one of the people involved.

For more information, visit www.burnoutsinthesky.com



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

carsCharity and Donations