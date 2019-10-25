Memorial run for Surrey RCMP officer killed in crash benefits Honour House

This year’s Adrian Oliver Memorial Run will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27

When Surrey RCMP Constable Adrian Oliver died in a traffic crash seven years ago, a place known as Honour House opened its doors to members of his grieving family, who had travelled here from across Canada to be with family and friends.

It was November of 2012 when Oliver’s patrol car collided with a semi-trailer truck at the intersection of 64th Avenue and 148th Street in Surrey. He was 28.

Honour House provides a temporary home and place of recovery for military personnel and first responders while they receive medical care or cope with a sudden tragedy, and the facility now benefits from a charity run organized to remember Oliver.

This year’s Adrian Oliver Memorial Run will be held on Sunday (Oct. 27) at Deer Lake Park in Burnaby.

All event proceeds are donated to Honour House Society, a non-profit charitable organization located in New Westminster.

In 2015, Honour House unveiled The Oliver Family Lounge, a sunroom dedicated to Constable Oliver made possible through contributions from the memorial run.

To date, the run has raised more than $180,000 for Honour House.

“Participating in this event is truly rewarding for my family,” Assistant Commissioner Joe Oliver, Adrian’s father, said in a B.C. RCMP news release.

“Our lives will never be the same but this allows for my son’s legacy to live on and there is nothing more I want than to give back to the charity that was there for my family in such a time of need.”

Sunday’s run starts at 11 a.m. and includes 5K and 10K routes, followed by a barbecue and 50/50 draw. More details, visit adrianoliverrun.com.



