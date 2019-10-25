Surrey RCMP Constable Adrian Oliver died in a traffic crash on Nov. 13, 2012. (file photo)

Memorial run for Surrey RCMP officer killed in crash benefits Honour House

This year’s Adrian Oliver Memorial Run will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27

When Surrey RCMP Constable Adrian Oliver died in a traffic crash seven years ago, a place known as Honour House opened its doors to members of his grieving family, who had travelled here from across Canada to be with family and friends.

It was November of 2012 when Oliver’s patrol car collided with a semi-trailer truck at the intersection of 64th Avenue and 148th Street in Surrey. He was 28.

Honour House provides a temporary home and place of recovery for military personnel and first responders while they receive medical care or cope with a sudden tragedy, and the facility now benefits from a charity run organized to remember Oliver.

• RELATED STORY, from 2012: Sea of red serge for fallen Surrey RCMP officer.

This year’s Adrian Oliver Memorial Run will be held on Sunday (Oct. 27) at Deer Lake Park in Burnaby.

All event proceeds are donated to Honour House Society, a non-profit charitable organization located in New Westminster.

In 2015, Honour House unveiled The Oliver Family Lounge, a sunroom dedicated to Constable Oliver made possible through contributions from the memorial run.

To date, the run has raised more than $180,000 for Honour House.

“Participating in this event is truly rewarding for my family,” Assistant Commissioner Joe Oliver, Adrian’s father, said in a B.C. RCMP news release.

“Our lives will never be the same but this allows for my son’s legacy to live on and there is nothing more I want than to give back to the charity that was there for my family in such a time of need.”

Sunday’s run starts at 11 a.m. and includes 5K and 10K routes, followed by a barbecue and 50/50 draw. More details, visit adrianoliverrun.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Parking changes coming to Clayton

Just Posted

UPDATE: Parking changes coming to Clayton

Surrey Council green-lights pilot parking project at public hearing Oct. 21

Memorial run for Surrey RCMP officer killed in crash benefits Honour House

This year’s Adrian Oliver Memorial Run will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27

UPDATE: Body recovered from Surrey building three days after fire

Delay due to concerns surrounding ‘structural integrity of the building’

Surrey Conservative MP says Andrew Scheer has earned party’s loyalty

Kerry-Lynne Findlay, MP for South Surrey-White Rock, says Scheer deserves to continue as Conservative leader

UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds in Surrey amid windstorm

Wind knocked out power to thousands across Metro Vancouver Friday

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

Former Lower Mainland councillor appeals sex assault conviction

Judges hear David Murray quest to have his conviction and nine-month sentence overturned

Two new pups join Vancouver hospital’s superbug sniffing squad

Clostridium difficile is a superbug that attacks people with a weakened immune system

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

Chinese grocery chain Sungiven Foods plans to open 18 stores in Lower Mainland

Company to open its first Canadian location in Vancouver in November

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

Most Read