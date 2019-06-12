A brass time capsule found behind a cornerstone of the decommissioned First United Church was opened Sunday (June 9) during a gathering near city hall. (File photo)

Members’ names, church history found in White Rock time capsule

Cylinder’s contents shared in gathering at city hall

The million-dollar mystery of just what might be inside a time capsule found in the walls of White Rock’s former First United Church building was answered Sunday.

And while it wasn’t $1 million, it was historic nonetheless.

READ MORE: Time capsule found in wall of White Rock church slated for demolition

The brass cylinder, opened at an evening event held on the grounds of White Rock City Hall, contained a list naming all those who were involved in First United at the time it was built, said Jean Kromm, a member of the church redevelopment committee.

Prayers and “other quick sentiments” including a history of the church were also found inside.

“The church goes back, I think in White Rock, to 1910, and the minister had a horse,” Kromm said.

Sunday’s event was planned ahead of the capsule’s discovery, to provide an opportunity for people to express their feelings about the 15385 Semiahmoo Ave. building, ask questions and say their goodbyes – ahead of its pending demolition.

A residential care facility that incorporates a ground-level Peninsula United Church is slated to be built on the site.

Kromm said the actual start of the demolition process – expected to take only one or two days to complete – had not been determined as of Monday.

She said around 65 or 70 people turned out for Sunday’s event, and attendees “had a really fun time going down memory lane.”

 

The decommissioned First United Church is behind red construction fencing, with demolition expected to get underway soon to make way for a development that includes new worship space. (File photo)

Peninsula United Church Rev. Janice Young (far left) and redevelopment committee members Fae Chato-Manchuk, Jean Kromm (sitting), Jean Macdonald, Harvey Manchuk and Kees Koster marvel at the 1957 newspaper found with a time capsule in the soon-to-be-demolished First United Church building. (File photo)

