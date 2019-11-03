Meet Your Muslim Neighbour event to take place this month. (White Rock Muslim Association image)

Meet Your Muslim Neighbour event to take place in South Surrey

Event to feature food, culture and Q&A

The White Rock Muslim Association is to host an opportunity for Semiahmoo Peninsula residents to ‘Meet Your Muslim Neighbour.’

The annual free event, held Nov. 10 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre, is to feature presentations, booths on Islamic history, art, culture, food and “ample time to given for Q&A and discussions during the formal proceedings.”

“Meet Your Muslim Neighbour promises to be a unique and fun-filled afternoon about Islam and the Muslim community,” association chairman Dr. Farhan Haque wrote to Peace Arch News.

In 2017, former association chairman Asad Syed said the association knows of at least 150 Muslim families in the South Surrey and White Rock area.

“They’re from Pakistan, they’re from India, from Syria, Indonesia, Malaysia, all different backgrounds,” he said at the time.

