The ‘Meet Your Muslim Neighbour’ event was held Nov. 10 at the South Surrey Arts and Recreation Centre. (Contributed photos)

’Meet Your Muslim Neighbour’ event bridges gap on Semiahmoo Peninsula, association says

Event serves as an educational space for residents in South Surrey-white Rock

Last week’s ‘Meet Your Muslim Neighbour’ event served as a way to bridge a gap in the community, says the White Rock Muslim Association (WRMA) outreach co-ordinator.

Organized by the WRMA, the Nov. 10 event at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre served as an educational venue for people in the South Surrey-White Rock community, Asad Syed said.

The event featured a presentation on the history of Muslims in Canada and the main pillars of belief in Islam.

“Various informational posters and literature were available at the event, as well as a display featuring art pieces and clothing from a plethora of different cultures that exist within the Muslim world. The event also included booths such as an Arabic calligraphy station, a henna station, and a food section featuring delicious treats and goodies from across the Muslim world,” Syed told Peace Arch News.

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker attended with Couns. Anthony Manning and Christopher Trevelyan. Surrey Coun. Linda Annis and Doug Elford also attended.

“There was a great turnout of community members throughout the afternoon with wonderful discussions taking place between all those present,” Syed told PAN. “The WRMA hopes that events like these will continue to bridge the gap and allow all of us to move towards a tighter knit community.”

 

