Contributed photo Buddhist nun Gen (teacher) Kelsang Delek will lead an afternoon meditation class – aimed at reducing stress and tension – Saturday (Feb. 2) at South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre.

Meditation offered in South Surrey

Two-hour session focuses on techniques for reducing stress and tension

Proven meditation techniques for reducing stress and tension will be demonstrated in a two-hour session this Saturday (Feb. 2) at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre.

The course, led by Buddhist nun Gen (teacher) Kelsang Delek will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the centre (14601 20 Ave.)

“We’ve been doing regular Wednesday classes at Ocean Park Library for over 10 years now – it’s a full house with 25 people,” Delek said.

“But we thought we’d try this in a different venue, with a different set of people, to see how it would go.”

No-one should feel intimidated by the Buddhist background of the meditation techniques, Delek said.

“Although everything we teach in meditation comes from Buddhist teaching, we don’t expect people to become Buddhists,” she said. “But Buddhist teachings have great things to say about how to be happy and find peace of mind.”

The focus is on simple strategies that help relieve stress immediately.

“Right from the get-go, people experience great effects,” Delek said. “Everyone can meditate. It’s not difficult.

“With a little bit of instruction we can learn techniques that can start to work straight away.

“All we have to do then is practise – the more we do it the better it becomes.”

Course cost is $20. For more information, call 604-853-3738, or visit kmcfv.ca/stress-free- surrey/

Surrey Interfaith Pilgrimage charts a 16-kilometre journey through city
Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

