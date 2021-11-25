MAP: Where to find some of the best Christmas light displays in Surrey, Delta

This house, located at 13167 Inverness Pl., is one of the brightly decorated homes this Chrismas season. (Submitted photo: Brett Barden)

If you’ve got a spectacular light display at your home this winter, we want to see it.

Send us pictures of your National Lampoon-style lit-up homes, nativity scenes or North Pole playlands for a chance to be featured in an online gallery, and be added to this list.

Email the address and at least one photo (bonus points for video) to lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com with “Christmas lights” in the subject line.

We’ve had a few submissions, but we want to see them all! Here’s what you’ve told us about so far:

(Click on each pin for details and photos. Or scroll down for a written list.)

Surrey:

• 13167 Inverness Pl. – Families will love the sight of this home with beautiful icicle lights lining house peaks. You’ll see some of your favourite inflatable characters including Santa, Frosty, Mickey, Minnie, Olaf, The Child, Minions, Grinch, Elf of the Shelf, penguins, nutcracker, and much more! House is located in a cul-de-sac off of Queen Mary Blvd. (near 90th Ave + 132nd St). Display may go dark during inclement weather to protect inflatables.

• 16468 104 Ave. – The Christmas season is just about here and we are ready to light up our neighborhood with an even larger display with more lights and more lawn decorations. We are having a light-up party outside our house this Saturday Nov. 27 @ 7:45 p.m. with the lights turning on at 8 p.m. sharp.

• 7870 143A St. – Following in their family’s footsteps, the Petersons are following suit with a brightly decorated home.

• 8421 Spenser Pl.

Delta:

• 9136 118 St.

