MAP: Christmas light displays in Surrey and beyond

Send us pictures of your National Lampoon-style lit-up homes, nativity scenes or North Pole playlands

One of Surrey’s festive homes, at the corner of 63B Avenue and 165A Street, boasts a Christmas display featuring thousands of lights. (Submitted photo)

If you’ve got a spectacular light display at your home this winter, we want to see it.

Send us pictures of your National Lampoon-style lit-up homes, nativity scenes or North Pole playlands for a chance to be featured in an online gallery, and be added to this list.

Email the address and at least one photo (bonus points for video) to amy.reid@surreynowleader.com with “Christmas lights” in the subject line.

We’ve had a few submissions, but we want to see them all! Here’s what you’ve told us about so far:

(Click on each pin for details and photos. Or scroll down for a written list.)

SURREY:

The Bonneteaus , a Cloverdale family at 16951 Jersey Dr. , Surrey (169th St. and 60th Ave.), have once again set up their annual “Winter Wonderland Christmas” display. This year, the family is again accepting donations for the Surrey Hospital NICU unit. “I have to say we were recently blessed with twin grandsons born eight weeks early and they have had the pleasure of the wonderful care at the NICU,” wrote Andrea Bonneteau in a post. Lights will be on nightly from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Andrea tell us they have a Christmas train coming to give rides by donation on Dec. 21, from 6 p.m. through the night. “This is the third year that Keith Drummond has gratefully agreed to work in the cold just to help just raise funds for the Surrey Hospital NICU. He also runs the Bear Creek train and does other charity work in the Surrey Area with his trains,” she says.

, a Cloverdale family at , Surrey (169th St. and 60th Ave.), have once again set up their annual “Winter Wonderland Christmas” display. This year, the family is again accepting donations for the Surrey Hospital NICU unit. “I have to say we were recently blessed with twin grandsons born eight weeks early and they have had the pleasure of the wonderful care at the NICU,” wrote Andrea Bonneteau in a post. Lights will be on nightly from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Andrea tell us they have a Christmas train coming to give rides by donation on Dec. 21, from 6 p.m. through the night. “This is the third year that Keith Drummond has gratefully agreed to work in the cold just to help just raise funds for the Surrey Hospital NICU. He also runs the Bear Creek train and does other charity work in the Surrey Area with his trains,” she says. For the second year in a row, Amanda Bos and Brandon Flaig have taken over the Wish Upon A Star Christmas display from their old neighbours (Brad and Carla), who held it for the previous five years or more. This year, it will be located at 19367 62A Ave., Surrey. Why did they take it over? “It’s been a part of our lives for so long, and our kids’ lives for so long, it would be a shame for it to stop,” Amanda told “It’s a tradition for us to be involved with it. It’s a lot of work, we started in the beginning of October, doing it every weekend, but it’s fun and the kids love helping set it up. It’s probably the biggest it’s ever been, since we combined all our stuff.” The big reveal night is set for Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., with hundreds set to attend. Santa himself is going to be at the home that night from 7 to 9 p.m. After that, the display will be lit up daily through to Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to midnight. Donations are accepted for BC Children’s Hospital (last year, more than $2,000 was raised for the cause).

from their old neighbours (Brad and Carla), who held it for the previous five years or more. This year, it will be located at Surrey. Why did they take it over? “It’s been a part of our lives for so long, and our kids’ lives for so long, it would be a shame for it to stop,” Amanda told “It’s a tradition for us to be involved with it. It’s a lot of work, we started in the beginning of October, doing it every weekend, but it’s fun and the kids love helping set it up. It’s probably the biggest it’s ever been, since we combined all our stuff.” The big reveal night is set for Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., with hundreds set to attend. Santa himself is going to be at the home that night from 7 to 9 p.m. After that, the display will be lit up daily through to Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to midnight. Donations are accepted for BC Children’s Hospital (last year, more than $2,000 was raised for the cause). Art & Lou’s Christmas Lights at 15097 90A Ave., Surrey is on now through to Jan. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly. “You may walk through or just drive past to enjoy the over 10,000 lights,” says Marylou Simmons. “Bring the kids and see the North Pole right here in Surrey! Also take in the Nativity scene.” Santa and friends will be visiting on Dec. 21 between 6 and 9 p.m. “There will be candy canes for the kids and coffee for the grownups. So why not bring your camera and have some fun,” says Simmons.

at is on now through to Jan. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly. “You may walk through or just drive past to enjoy the over 10,000 lights,” says Marylou Simmons. “Bring the kids and see the North Pole right here in Surrey! Also take in the Nativity scene.” Santa and friends will be visiting on Dec. 21 between 6 and 9 p.m. “There will be candy canes for the kids and coffee for the grownups. So why not bring your camera and have some fun,” says Simmons. There’s an epic light display at a Cloverdale home, and the owner tells us it takes him two months to set things up. And, this is his 25th year hosting the display. See it for yourself at 63B Avenue and 165A Street. The surrounding homes get into the holiday spirit with festive displays, also. (Watch video of the 2018 display, below)

A home at 7311 194th St. , Surrey is a treasure that used to be located in North Vancouver. “My husband has been doing his display for more than 32 years. We moved out here eight years ago and have been doing it here ever since. Every year we change things up by adding new things,” says wife Deanna Murray. “He takes pride in his decorations and loves to see the families walking at night and enjoying the lights. As he says: ‘If I can make one person happy, I have done a good job.’” This year the big man himself will be out front to greet families on select days. “Pets welcome as well,” Murray added. The display lights up on Dec. 1.

, Surrey is a treasure that used to be located in North Vancouver. “My husband has been doing his display for more than 32 years. We moved out here eight years ago and have been doing it here ever since. Every year we change things up by adding new things,” says wife “He takes pride in his decorations and loves to see the families walking at night and enjoying the lights. As he says: ‘If I can make one person happy, I have done a good job.’” This year the big man himself will be out front to greet families on select days. “Pets welcome as well,” Murray added. The display lights up on Dec. 1. A house at 18279 Claytonwood Cres., Surrey boasts a Christmas display featuring thousands of lights. Marilyn Flathen tells us the lights are usually on between 5 and 9:30 p.m. nightly. “We do have problems with them shorting out when it is raining at times, but we do all we can to keep them on,” said Flathen.

DELTA

Check out the Chang’s 2018 Christmas display, at 91st Avenue and 118th Street in North Delta. The home was the winner of Pulse FM’s 2017 Christmas Light Challenge.

LANGLEY

Christmas in Williams Park opened for the season on Friday, Nov. 29 and is descrined as a Christmas light wonderland. “Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, jingle all the way!! Are you excited by Christmas? Do you LOVE Christmas lights? This is the best free event you and your family will ever attend,” organizers say in a Facebook post. The event has been running for nearly 30 years, with a goal to “provide families with a great event that is excellent for the pocket book.” Between Township of Langley parks and recreation staff and volunteers, the event has kept going for almost three decades. The attraction runs nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. through to Dec. 21.

HARRISON HOT SPRINGS:

The second annual Lights on the Lake has turned the tiny village of Harrison Hot Springs into a winter wonderland, complete with Sasquatch displays, towering Christmas trees and endless lights, sure to help every visitor embrace the Christmas spirit. An Instagram-lovers dreamland, the picture opportunities are endless. The free Lights on the Lake can be found along the waterfront. “Our Plaza will be decked out with wonderful weeping Christmas trees and lights and decorations to get you in the Christmas mood thanks to our Sponsor Valley Weddings,” organizers say. “Lights by the Lake highlights Harrison’s longstanding history of the elusive Sasquatch, which has been passed down through the oral traditions of the Sts’Ailes Nation. Our Holiday displays focuses on naturally Harrison, highlighting our local wildlife and the Sasquatch participating in various activities available in Harrison Hot Springs; i.e. hiking, biking, paddling. All these displays are custom built and will be lit from dusk to 11:00 p.m. The Lights by the Lake Holiday display lights up 1 km waterfront of Harrison Hot Springs along the promenade.” New this year, the event has an outdoor ice rink (skates available for rent for a small charge) and organizers have added a new Christmas Tree Trail, described as a “self-guided Christmas tree tour that will take you through the village.” The event runs from now to Jan. 12.

(Video below highlights the 2018 Lights by the Lake.)



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter