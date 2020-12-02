MAP: Christmas light displays in Surrey and beyond

If you’ve got a spectacular light display at your home this winter, we want to see it.
Send us pictures of your National Lampoon-style lit-up homes, nativity scenes or North Pole playlands for a chance to be featured in an online gallery, and be added to this list.
Email the address and at least one photo (bonus points for video) to lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com with “Christmas lights” in the subject line.
We’ve had a few submissions, but we want to see them all! Here’s what you’ve told us about so far:
(Click on each pin for details and photos. Or scroll down for a written list.)
Surrey:
• A Fraser Heights home, located at 16468 104th Ave., is once again lit up for the holiday season. Flavio Marquez is also collecting donations for the Surrey Food Bank.
• The Barden’s Christmas Wonderland is now up and running at 13167 Inverness Pl.
• This display, located at 11082 Jay Cres., is set to music, which runs every 30 mins from 5 to 10 p.m. on weeknights and 5 to 11 p.m. on weekends. People can tune their car radios to 90.3 FM.
• The Wish Upon a Star home, located at 19367 62A Ave., is back this year. The display includes a “COVID-friendly Santa” ready for pictures with kids and adults. He’s “wearing a mask of course.” The display will be set up until Jan. 1, 2021, with the lights on from 4 to 11 p.m. They are also accepting donations for BC Children’s Hospital at bcchf.ca/wishuponastar.
• Ken and Bonnie Fletcher have decorated their house, located at 15499 22nd Ave., once again (albeit a scaled-down version this year. They’re also accepting donations for Sources South Surrey & White Rock Food Bank.
Delta:
• A house, located at 7849 Bremridge Dr., has a display set to music. It will run from Dec. 6 to January.
Burnaby:
• The DuPlessis Family Christmas display is back up at 8222 Burnlake Dr. this year. The display is synchronized to music for a 12-minute show. People can watch it from the comfort of their car by tuning their radios to 92.3 FM. The show runs daily from 4:30 p.m. to midnight until Jan. 10, 2021. The family is also collecting donations for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter