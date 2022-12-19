Make the most of winter break with themed skates at Centennial Arena

‘Break Skates’ are back at White Rock arena for holidays

Get your ice skates laced.

Holiday Break Skates are happening at Centennial Arena in White Rock, with special themes for every skate.

On Monday, Dec. 19, it was an Ice Princess skate.

The other break skates are:

  • Dec. 20: Winter Wonderland Skate – Dress in silver, white and sparkles and skate through a Winter Wonderland
  • Dec. 21: Tropical Holiday Skate – Tropical shirts, grass skirts, flowers and more. Skate to tropical music on your mini-island getaway skate
  • Dec. 22: Holiday Sweater Skate – Put on your favourite holiday sweater and enjoy
  • Dec. 23: Skate with Santa – Enjoy a festive skate and a visit from Santa Claus himself
  • Dec. 24-26: CLOSED
  • Dec. 27: Holiday Pajama Skate – Wear your holiday pajamas and enjoy a sweet treat
  • Dec. 28: Santa’s Ho Ho Hoedown – Find your best plaid and cowboy hat and skate to country music
  • Dec. 29: Candy Cane Skate – Wear red and white and enjoy a candy cane
  • Dec. 30: New Years Glam Gatsby Skate – Don your most glam 1920s attire and skate

Family skates are from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., with stick ‘n puck skates for parents and kids 5-12 years old going from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

READ ALSO: Holiday skates planned for White Rock

Admission is $4, rentals are extra, with a family rate of $23, which includes skate and helmet rentals for up to five people.

Centennial Arena is located at 14600 North Bluff Rd. in White Rock.

Call the arena info line at 604-541-2199 for the public program schedule, or visit www.whiterockcity.ca/skate

