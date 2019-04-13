Lunch organizers optimistic appetite for South Surrey meal will increase

Community lunches are now being offered at Peace Portal Alliance Church on the last Wednesday of every month. (Dan Gold/Unsplash photo)

There’s a new community lunch in town – but word of it is spreading slower than organizers were hoping.

Launched in February at Peace Portal Alliance Church in South Surrey, the home-cooked meal is offered on the last Wednesday of the month, starting at 12:30 p.m.

“Absolutely” everyone is welcome, said Dane Watson, the church member who got the ball rolling.

“We were hoping to reach seniors, low-income – those in need,” Watson said Friday.

While the number of attendees so far has been low – 12 in February and 14 in March – Watson said it’s clear the effort has been appreciated. At last month’s lunch, two diners came up to shake his hand and say thank you; another said the food was “better than going to a first-class restaurant.”

“I thought that was so nice to hear,” he said.

Watson hasn’t pinpointed exactly why attendance has been low, but he’s optimistic it will pick up.

“We’re not disappointed. We’re happy to be having two, three or four,” he said. “We prepare for 50. It’ll eventually get there.”

The excess food, Watson noted, does not go to waste, as it is donated to the women’s shelter. Peace Portal Alliance Church is located at 15128 27B Ave.



