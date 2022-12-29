Lunar New Year to be celebrated in White Rock, Surrey

At least two events are planned in White Rock and Surrey to mark the Year of the Rabbit.

First up is the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Lunar New Year Celebration.

Set for noon till 2 p.m. Jan. 19, 2023 at The Bund Shanghai Cuisine & Bar (15057 Marine Dr.), the event is to feature lunch, networking and door prizes to kick off the Year of the Rabbit.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to dress in traditional Chinese formal wear, or in something red.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $50 for members; $75 for non-members

Register at sswrchamber.ca/events

At the Museum of Surrey (17710 56A Ave.), the Lunar New Year Fest is set for Feb. 4.

According to familyfuncanada.com, the 1-4 p.m. event – organized in partnership with the Chinese Village Club – is to include performances, calligraphy lessons, red envelope giveaways and more.

According to history.com, the Lunar New Year is typically celebrated for the first 15 days of the first month of the lunar calendar and is “one of the most important celebrations of the year among East and Southeast Asian cultures.” In 2023, it begins on Jan. 22.

Those born in the Year of the Rabbit, according to chinahighlights.com, “are believed to be vigilant, witty, quick-minded, and ingenious.”

The sign “is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese culture,” the site notes. The new year, it adds, “is predicted to be a year of hope.”

