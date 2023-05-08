Competitors race up telephone polls as part of the West Coast Lumberjack Show during the 2019 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. (Black Press file photo: Ankedo Zake)

Competitors race up telephone polls as part of the West Coast Lumberjack Show during the 2019 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. (Black Press file photo: Ankedo Zake)

Lumberjack show promises ‘high-energy entertainment’

West Coast Lumberjack Show will have nine performances over rodeo weekend

The West Coast Lumberjack Show is back at the Cloverdale Rodeo.

The show has been entertaining rodeo-goers for more than 40 years, having first been showcased during 1982’s rodeo and country fair.

“Some of the best professional lumberjacks will be taking part in a number of events showcasing their strength, speed, and skill,” said Cloverdale Rodeo Association president Kathy Sheppard.

The “action-packed, high-energy entertainment” will thrill audiences over multiple shows across all four days of rodeo weekend.

The high-speed logger sports will undertaken by professional lumberjacks. Event’s include: hot saw race, axe throwing, log rolling, standing block chop, chainsaw carving, a cross-cut sawing race, and more.

Sheppard said the action will be non-stop during the shows and that the event is fan-favourite among every age group.

The West Coast Lumberjack Show will have nine performances over rodeo weekend:

Friday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, at 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Monday, May 22, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information on the West Coast Lumberjack Show, visit cloverdalerodeo.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdale FairgroundsCloverdale Rodeo

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Sashbear’ walk in Surrey aims to prevent suicide of BPD patients like this Toronto athlete

Just Posted

Competitors race up telephone polls as part of the West Coast Lumberjack Show during the 2019 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. (Black Press file photo: Ankedo Zake)
Lumberjack show promises ‘high-energy entertainment’

Thousands attended Langley’s first professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground last year. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who topped the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s standings competed in the Valley West Stampede. It’s back this Labour Day weekend. (Langley Advance Times files)
Rodeo returns to Langley for Labour Day

TEASER PHOTO
‘Sashbear’ walk in Surrey aims to prevent suicide of BPD patients like this Toronto athlete

Emergency crews at the scene where a car hit a young child in the 7600-block of 147A Street at 8:20 a.m. Sunday, May 7. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Boy, 11, hit by car in Newton

Pop-up banner image