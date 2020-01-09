Surrey’s recent street banner designs include “Blackie Spit” by Debbie Westergaard Tuepah (left) and “A City Greener” by Katina Giesbrecht. (Photo: surrey.ca)

PUBLIC ART

‘Love Where You Live’ theme for Surrey’s public art banner design contest

Also, artist will talk about his ‘Guardian Spirits’ at rec centre-opening event Jan. 18

Want your artwork seen by pedestrians and drivers on the streets of Surrey?

The city has put out a call for concept proposals for its 2020 Public Art Banners, with an award of $2,500 paid to the winning designer.

This year’s competition theme is “Surrey: Love Where You Live.”

The annual competition is open to visual artists and designers based in B.C. Students of fine art, design, and architecture schools are encouraged to apply, according to a post at surrey.ca.

Hurry if you want to get involved, because the deadline for design proposals is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Up to three different banner designs can be submitted for consideration in this “exciting opportunity to share your art with the community in Surrey.”

CLICK HERE to download the application.

In 2019, two winning designs were chosen – “A City Greener” by Katina Giesbrecht and “Blackie Spit” by Debbie Westergaard Tuepah. These and other recent banner designs are shown on the city’s website, along with other artist calls and project updates.

In other news about public art in Surrey, an artist talk with Katzie First Nation artist Trenton Pierre is planned as part of grand-opening celebrations at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Saturday, Jan. 18. From 1 to 1:30 p.m., Pierre will talk about Guardian Spirits, fabricated in white frit dots on clear glass. The mirrored designs for the windows of the recreation facility symbolize reconciliation in the form of a contemporary Salish dance mask and drum filled with hopeful symbols, according to the artist. “The design acts as a guardian protecting the different users and functions within the building,” says a post at surrey.ca.

The Jan. 18 event at the complex will run from noon to 3 p.m., with free public skating and rentals, synchronized skating demonstrations, free access to the weight room, face-painting and more. The new North Surrey SIC includes three sheets of ice, which have been in use since September. The $52-million complex was built by Surrey-based Lark Group, in a design-build project done in partnership with Francl Architecture.


