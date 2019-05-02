Love of math adds up to wins for South Surrey students

South Surrey students fared well at the recent Math Challengers event at UBC. (File photo)

A love for math added up to some top marks and hardware for South Surrey students who competed at the provincial level last month.

A team of Grade 8 Semiahmoo Secondary students scored second place in the recent Math Challengers event, held April 6 at UBC’s Point Grey campus.

The tournament, according to a news release announcing the standings, pits Grade 8-10 students from across B.C. against each other in both team and individual events, with the top individual students earning medals and the top three schools awarded trophies.

Fraser Heights Secondary Grade 10s also placed second in their level, while Semi’s Grade 10s earned sixth spot.

Southridge School Grade 8s placed seventh.

In individual competition, Semi’s Eric Shao, in Grade 8, placed third, while Michael Zheng, also in Grade 8, placed eighth.

The tournament has been held for more than 30 years.

This year, more than 300 students participated, “brought together by one thing: their love of mathematics.”

Regional competitions were held in February.