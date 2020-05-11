Lord Tweedsmuir staff members lip sync in new video

Staff members from many schools around B.C. have made videos for their students to try and cheer them up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now staff from Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School have joined in, having just released a “Best Wishes 2020” video.

The video, uploaded to YouTube and shared via Twitter, features a bunch of staff members belting out the lyrics of songs as they lip sync to a few different tracks. Others in the video dance and some play musical instruments. (See video below.)

The video was originally shared on Twitter on May 11.



