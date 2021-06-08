Long-time Cloverdale resident celebrates 100th birthday

Long-time Cloverdale resident Peggy Hansen and her great-granddaughter, nine-year-old Charlotte, celebrate Peggy’s 100th birthday June 2 at Rosemary Heights Seniors Village. Peggy’s two remaining daughters, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren helped the centenarian celebrate her unique milestone. (Photo: Submitted)Long-time Cloverdale resident Peggy Hansen and her great-granddaughter, nine-year-old Charlotte, celebrate Peggy’s 100th birthday June 2 at Rosemary Heights Seniors Village. Peggy’s two remaining daughters, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren helped the centenarian celebrate her unique milestone. (Photo: Submitted)
Long-time Cloverdale residents Willy and Peggy Hansen are seen in their wedding photo from 1948. Peggy taught at Lord Tweedsmuir at the time. Peggy just celebrated her 100th birthday June 2. Willy passed away in 2012. (Photo: submitted)Long-time Cloverdale residents Willy and Peggy Hansen are seen in their wedding photo from 1948. Peggy taught at Lord Tweedsmuir at the time. Peggy just celebrated her 100th birthday June 2. Willy passed away in 2012. (Photo: submitted)

Write up submitted by Edith Sasseville, Peggy Hansen’s daughter

Peggy Hansen (nee Spall) was born in Keremeos B.C., on June 2, 1921. Her father was a provincial policeman for the South Okanagan territory and the jail was located in Keremeos. At age 16 she contracted osteomyelitis, an infection of the bone. They didn’t have penicillin back then and her parents were told to prepare for her death. She beat all the odds and went on to enjoy her teenage years.

She became engaged in her early twenties but unfortunately her fiancé died of appendicitis while overseas in World War II. She was working in a factory in Vancouver at the time making airplane parts for Boeing. The death of her fiancé caused her to rethink her future plans. She left the factory and went to school to train to become a teacher. Her first teaching assignment was in Savona, B.C. She had a one-room schoolhouse with an outdoor privy and a wood burning stove for heat.

She went from there to Cloverdale and taught at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary. While playing in a Cloverdale recreational badminton league she met her husband, Willy Hansen. After a scant two-month romance they were married on Jan. 10, 1948. At that time, you were not allowed to be a married woman and teach school, so she had to resign.

SEE ALSO: Lord Tweedsmuir celebrates 100 years of high school spirit

She then poured her energies into helping her husband build their Cloverdale Business, Hansen Quality Shoes and Repairs and over the next 20 years raised three daughters. Peggy loved to entertain, garden, bowl and take courses such as “Christmas Gift Wrapping.” She and Willie took ballroom dancing classes and joined a square-dancing club.

In the mid-sixties they organized a square-dancing club in Cloverdale for children called the Elk Eighters. They had quite a large group. Peggy and Willy were involved with the Cloverdale United Church and Peggy was the sunday school superintendent for years and they both ran the youth group when their daughters got older.

At age 46 she and her husband made some major life changes. They sold their business and Willy went to work for the painting crew for the Surrey School District and Peggy went to UBC to get her teaching degree. She became a teacher-librarian and retired at the age of 61 from Cloverdale Elementary.

They then sold their Cloverdale home where they had resided for 40 years and spent winters in Yuma, Arizona and summers travelling the world. Peggy’s love of travel was so great that she took each of her grandchildren on a world trip on their sixteenth birthdays. All of them still share memories of their world adventures with grandma and grandpa.

When she turned 80, they moved into a suite in her daughters White Rock home. She continued to busy herself quilting with retired teacher friends, playing bridge, researching family genealogy, and lawn bowling. Willy died in 2012 and Peggy, then 90 years of age, moved into Rosemary Heights Senior Village where she still resides.

Helping her celebrate her 100th birthday (COVID-style) were her two remaining daughters, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

For those who wish, congratulatory messages can be sent to edithsasseville55@gmail.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Senior birthday card

Previous story
VIDEO: Father’s Day pies help fundraiser for cancer research

Just Posted

Long-time Cloverdale resident Peggy Hansen and her great-granddaughter, nine-year-old Charlotte, celebrate Peggy’s 100th birthday June 2 at Rosemary Heights Seniors Village. Peggy’s two remaining daughters, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren helped the centenarian celebrate her unique milestone. (Photo: Submitted)
Long-time Cloverdale resident celebrates 100th birthday

Former Lord Tweedsmuir teacher turns 100

Benjamin Bos has been growing his hair out since January, 2020. Now he says he’ll donate his hair to charity, along with $6,000 he raised along the way. (Photo: submitted).
Surrey Christian School student to chop hair for charity

Benjamin Bos raised more than $6,000

Former Surrey councillor and finance committee chair Tom Gill charges that an increase to the capital parcel tax amounts to a “hidden tax” above and beyond the 2.9 per cent increase claimed by Mayor Doug McCallum. (Unsplash.com photo)
Surrey residents criticize ‘smoke-and-mirrors’ property tax hike

Larger-than-advertised increases prove need for independent auditor general: Annis

A new DPD team began targeting gang-related activity on May 15, including checking on individuals who must abide by curfews and conditions. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta Police anti-gang team made 21 arrests last week

Police seized six prohibited weapons June 2-5, primarily spring-assisted knives and bear spray

RCMP logo
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say 12-year-old has been found

Lacey Braun reported missing Monday, last seen Sunday afternoon in 16400-block of 78A Avenue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Hunting and fish have been deemed an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Hunters join forces with conservationists to call on B.C. to protect fish and wildlife habitat

Unlikely alliance includes fishers, trappers, naturalists and conservation organizations

Spawning sockeye salmon, a species of Pacific salmon, are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal ministers outline principles of $647M fund to protect Pacific salmon

Feds say programs will be in collaboration with Indigenous, commercial and recreational fishers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller speak about the need for addiction treatment facility near Vanderhoof, March 2021. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Remote B.C. addiction treatment centre tries again with ministry support

Agriculture minister insists she is not interfering in land commission

(Phil McLachlan – Western News)
Not much optimism from B.C.’s wildfire risk watchers

Significant lack of rainfall this year has southern Interior communities bracing for a rough season

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Princeton man, jailed with his mother, allegedly floods RCMP detachment with underwear

No estimate yet on damages or clean up costs

Rob Fai (left), Ransford Brempong (middle) and Shantelle Chand make up the new on-air broadcast team for the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Submitted)
Fraser Valley Bandits announce new broadcast team

Rob Fai, Ransford Brempong and Shantelle Chand revealed as new on-air trio

Demonstrators rally in light of recent increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes. (Ekevara Kitpowsong)
More than half of Asian Canadians experienced racism, hate in past year: survey

Low-income earners and those between the ages of 18 and 34 were the most likely targets

Most Read