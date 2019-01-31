Savina Purewal’s “Delta Wetlands, Boundary Bay,” Dave Stevens’ “Bog Walk” and Gali Kenig’s “The Birds of Delta” were chosen as the winners of Delta’s 2018 community banner contest. (City of Delta photos)

Locally-made art set to adorn Delta streets

The winners of Delta’s 2018 community banner contest were announced at council on Monday, Jan. 28

Delta is getting new street banners after city council announced the three winners of its 2018 community banner contest Monday night (Jan. 28).

Gali Kenig (child and youth category), Savina Purewal (Delta heritage category) and Dave Stevens (discover Delta category) each received an honorarium and their designs will be showcased throughout Delta from January to May.

Kenig’s “The Birds of Delta,” represents the three communities with a heron for Ladner, a bald eagle for North Delta and a Coast Salish eagle for Tsawwassen. In “Delta Wetlands, Boundary Bay,” Purewal shows the wildlife and landscape of the Boundary Bay area, while Stevens — winner of the 2014 heritage banner contest — illustrates the dynamic between people and the fragile ecosystem of Burns Bog in “Bog Walk.”

“It’s great to see these vibrant new banners showcasing home grown talent on street corridors around Delta,” said Mayor George Harvie in a press release. “Each of these designs represent various cultural, heritage, and environmental elements of our city that make it the desirable and unique destination that it is today.”

The community banner contest is new this year, replacing the previous heritage banner contest. The city made the move in an effort to “broaden the appeal of the contest and, therefore, hopefully yield more submissions,” according to a staff report endorsed by council last February.

The new contest swapped the old location-based divisions (North Delta and South Delta) for two new categories: a Delta heritage (restricted to artwork that features Delta’s heritage) and discover Delta (open to artwork that reflects the best of Delta). The child/youth category remained basically unchanged and is open to artwork produce by someone 18 years and younger reflecting the best of Delta.

Details on the upcoming 2019 community banner contest will be released in March.

— with files from Grace Kennedy

Councillors Lois Jackson (left), Alicia Guichon (second from left), Dylan Kruger (second form right) and Dan Copeland (right) congratulate Savina Purewal (left of centre), Gali Kenig (centre) and Dave Stevens (right of centre) on winning Delta’s 2018 community banner contest on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (City of Delta photo)

