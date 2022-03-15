Local philanthropists gift $50,000 to Delta hospice

Kenny and Arlene Kyan, pictured with Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund (left), have donated $50,000 to support the Irene Thomas Hospice. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation/submitted photo)

Longtime Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation donors Kenny and Arlene Kyan have donated $50,000 to support critical equipment and resource needs at the Irene Thomas Hospice.

“My wife, Arlene, and I are so supportive of the Irene Thomas Hospice and we trust that Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation will ensure any future needs of the facility are met,” Kenny Kyan said in a DHCHF press release. “We hope that the community will join us in this support.”

Earlier this month, the foundation was announced at the philanthropic arm of the Delta Hospital Campus of Care, which includes the Mountain View Manor long-term care facility and the 10-suite hospice.

READ MORE: Hospital foundation now the ‘philanthropic arm’ for Delta hospice (March 2, 2022)

“We are so honoured to accept this gift from Kenny and Arlene, which is designated towards the Irene Thomas Hospice,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “We recognize that the Irene Thomas Hospice is such an important asset to the community of Delta and we are proud to be the philanthropic arm of not only this facility, but the entire Delta Hospital Campus of Care.”



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta