Little House Society to hold dialogue about alcohol-related harms in Delta

The society is distributing a community-wide survey to collect data for use in the dialogue

A local alcohol and drug recovery group wants to hear from Deltans as it gears up to host a dialogue on healthy drinking culture.

Tsawwassen-based Little House Alcohol & Drug Addiction Recovery Society is planning to hold the event in May as a way of promoting a healthy drinking culture and exploring alcohol-related harms associated with moderate-risk drinking. The dialogue will be a partnership between Little House and Fraser Health’s Healthier Communities program and funded by a Community Action Initiative grant from the BC Alliance for Mental Health/Illness.

According to a press release from Little House Society, alcohol-related harms are on the rise in B.C. due to increasing levels of alcohol consumption. The release states there is “a common misconception that these alcohol-related harms are restricted to the small number of individuals who frequently drink in excess or are dependent on alcohol (high-risk drinkers).”

However, the release continues, the majority of alcohol-related harm actually occurs within the much larger group of people who engage in moderate-risk drinking, occasional binge drinking and drinking in hazardous circumstances (before driving, for example). The normalization of drinking alcohol can make this a challenging issue to examine and address.

As a first step, the society will be distributing a community-wide survey (also available online) to collect data for use in the dialogue.

“Our goal is to work with our community partners, Delta residents and service providers towards building a healthier drinking culture in Delta,” Joni Wright, executive director at Little House Society, said in a press release.

Organizers are actively seeking individuals with lived experience to participate in the dialogue, as well as representatives from local businesses, service agencies and community partners.

“It takes a combined community effort including local businesses, municipality, community organizations, schools, health services and citizens — especially those with lived experience — to get involved, contribute and share their expertise to develop local priorities and solutions to community health issues,” Sepia Sharma, community health specialist with Fraser Health, said in a press release. “This dialogue is a great way to bring individuals from all walks of life and perspectives together to discuss an important public health issue.”

The survey is available online now until April 24 at surveymonkey.com/r/WhatstheBigDealitsJustaFewDrinks.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to work with Fraser Health and look forward to engaging with the community at large on this project,” Wright said.

Little House Society is a non-profit organization that has offered support to those touched by substance use for over 30 years, providing a safe place for group recovery meetings, individual counselling, group therapy and workshops. Find out more at littlehousesociety.ca.


