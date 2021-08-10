Linda Klitch Foundation donates $2,000 to Options housing project

Funds to go toward a 100-unit complex at 81 Avenue and King George Boulevard

The Linda Klitch Foundation has made a $2,000 donation to the Women of Options’ campaign for affordable housing.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Options Community Services said they received the ‘surprise donation’ from Klitch’s family in June.

Klitch, a longtime community supporter, volunteer and former publisher of the Peace Arch News, died in 2011 after complications from surgery. Klitch was honoured posthumously by a B.C. and Yukon Community Newspapers Association Victoria Gold Corp. Eric Dunning Integrity Award, which cites individuals who have “demonstrated moral soundness” and have made a strong contribution to the industry, the community and fellow citizens.

“Linda Klitch was a strong supporter of social services in the White Rock South Surrey Community and we are honoured to have received a gift of $2,000 from her family through the Foundation set up in her honour,” said Options CEO Christine Mohr in the news release.

On Feb. 17, Options launched its first capital fundraising campaign to raise $1.5 million for affordable housing units. Options united 50 influential South Fraser women who offered to raise $25,000 each in support of the project. Options board members and staff also contributed to the cause and the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society contributed $250,000.

The $1.5 million is to go towards building a 100-unit complex at 81 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

Of these 100 units, 30 will be market rentals, while the remaining 70 will be well below market rates —designated as affordable housing, with rent starting as low as $375 per month.

The new build will also host community services such as Early Years, mental health outreach, and family services. The facility is expected to open in 2023.

