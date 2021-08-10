Former Peace Arch News publisher Linda Klitch, who died in 2011. (File photo)

Former Peace Arch News publisher Linda Klitch, who died in 2011. (File photo)

Linda Klitch Foundation donates $2,000 to Options housing project

Funds to go toward a 100-unit complex at 81 Avenue and King George Boulevard

The Linda Klitch Foundation has made a $2,000 donation to the Women of Options’ campaign for affordable housing.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Options Community Services said they received the ‘surprise donation’ from Klitch’s family in June.

Klitch, a longtime community supporter, volunteer and former publisher of the Peace Arch News, died in 2011 after complications from surgery. Klitch was honoured posthumously by a B.C. and Yukon Community Newspapers Association Victoria Gold Corp. Eric Dunning Integrity Award, which cites individuals who have “demonstrated moral soundness” and have made a strong contribution to the industry, the community and fellow citizens.

SEE ALSO: Donation remembers late Peace Arch News publisher Linda Klitch

“Linda Klitch was a strong supporter of social services in the White Rock South Surrey Community and we are honoured to have received a gift of $2,000 from her family through the Foundation set up in her honour,” said Options CEO Christine Mohr in the news release.

On Feb. 17, Options launched its first capital fundraising campaign to raise $1.5 million for affordable housing units. Options united 50 influential South Fraser women who offered to raise $25,000 each in support of the project. Options board members and staff also contributed to the cause and the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society contributed $250,000.

The $1.5 million is to go towards building a 100-unit complex at 81 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

Of these 100 units, 30 will be market rentals, while the remaining 70 will be well below market rates —designated as affordable housing, with rent starting as low as $375 per month.

The new build will also host community services such as Early Years, mental health outreach, and family services. The facility is expected to open in 2023.

affordable housingCharity and Donations

Previous story
Survey to shape Newton’s new community centre with gift-card draw
Next story
PHOTOS: ‘Sidewalking Arts Spectacular’ held Saturday in White Rock

Just Posted

Uniti culinary training program students Safeer Jivraj (left) and Jamie Thompson chop vegetables in the kitchen at Surrey's Round Up Café on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey’s landmark Round Up diner reborn as training kitchen for UNITI students

Musician Alexis Lynn will perform at Vault Restaurant in Cloverdale Aug. 21 as part of the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association’s August music initiative. (Photo submitted)
Live music comes to Cloverdale sidewalks

(Black Press Media file photo)
Delta man identified as victim of targeted shooting in Richmond

(Delta Police Department photo)
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old North Delta girl found deceased