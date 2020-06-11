(Photo: surrey.ca/daycamps)

‘Limited selection’ of summer day camps in Surrey, registration starts June 14

Registration opens Sunday, June 14 for camps in July and August

Registration opens Sunday evening (June 14, 9 p.m.) for some summer day camps in Surrey.

A “limited selection” of camps will run from July 6 to Aug. 28 for children aged three to 12, with health and safety measures in place.

“All day camps will be led by fully trained leaders following enhanced health protocols,” the City of Surrey says in a news release.

Camps include sports, visual arts, performing arts, “Fun Zone,” adapted, “School’s Out” and more.

Starting July 6, day camps will be held at Don Christian Community Centre, Kwomais Point Park, Surrey Nature Centre, 1881 Town Hall and Anniedale School.

Starting July 13, camps will take place at Newton Athletic Park, Historic Stewart Farm and Bear Creek Park, followed by a camp at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre starting July 20.

Also, licensed preschool camps will be offered at Elgin Centre, Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre and Don Christian Community Centre from July 6 to Aug. 28.

Visit surrey.ca/daycamps to register, or call 604-501-5100.

“The safety of our kids and staff is top priority,” the news release says. “All summer day camps will operate under strict guidelines developed in conjunction with the Fraser Health Authority, Provincial Mandates and Health and Safety Standards. These health guidance for schools and childcare programs guidelines support the procedures needed for safe camp operations.”

The city says health and safety measures will include smaller camp sizes, activities held mainly outdoors, routine daily screening for all staff and campers, more frequent environmental cleaning, education to promote good hygiene and respiratory etiquette for children, continuous hand washing throughout the day, physical distancing guidelines, individual supplies for each child, and designated spaces for entry and exit from camps.

On Wednesday (June 10), the city announced that Surrey’s spray parks, outdoor pools and the swimming area at Crescent Beach will be open this summer, with new safety protocols.


