Second World War Veteran Reginald Wise, 95, lays the first of two wreaths during the 2019 Remembrance Day service held at Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale. This year, the ceremony in Cloverdale will be closed to the public due to the pandemic. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Remembrance Day 2020

Legion to hold private Remembrance Day ceremony this year in Veterans’ Square

General public will not be allowed in Veterans’ Square for Nov. 11 services this year

The general public won’t be allowed to attend the Remembrance Day ceremony in Veterans’ Square this year in Cloverdale.

“Unfortunately, the public is not invited. It’ll be a private event only,” said Earle Fraser, service officer for the Cloverdale Legion. “We’re restricted to a maximum of 50 people on site.”

He said Legion representatives and other dignitaries will lay wreaths—such as those for the Silver Cross Mothers, the provincial government, the City of Surrey, the RCMP, and more—in the square. Fraser noted Legion representatives and other dignitaries will push their numbers over 40.

Fraser said it gives him a heavy heart, but he’s discouraging people from coming down and attempting to sneak a peak at the closed ceremony in Cloverdale.

“There will be cops there to say, ‘sorry, you can’t come.’ We can’t have any more people on the square.”

And while Fraser is discouraging in-person participation, he is encouraging people to watch the ceremony online as the City of Surrey plans to livestream the event.

Information on the annual Poppy Campaign—slated to start Oct. 30—will be released in the coming weeks.


