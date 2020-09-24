Legion to hold private Remembrance Day ceremony at Cloverdale Cenotaph

General public will not be allowed in Veterans Square for Nov. 11 services this year

Earle Fraser stopped by the Cloverdale Reporter to share the Legion’s plans for the Remembrance Day ceremony in Veterans Square this year. It will only be a private event, he explained, because of the pandemic. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The general public won’t be allowed to attend the Remembrance Day ceremony at Veterans Square in Cloverdale this year.

“Unfortunately, the public is not invited. It’ll be a private event only,” said Earle Fraser, service officer for the Cloverdale Legion. “We’re restricted to a maximum of 50 people on site.”

He said Legion reps will lay wreaths and they will have a few representatives on hand to lay 10 other wreaths, such as those for the Silver Cross Mothers, the provincial government, the City of Surrey, and the RCMP. Fraser said representatives for those groups will push their numbers well above 40.

Fraser added that it gives him a heavy heart, but he’s discouraging people from coming down and attempting to sneak a peak at the closed ceremony.

“There will be cops there to say, ‘sorry, you can’t come.’ We can’t have any more people on the square.”

And while Fraser is discouraging in-person participation, he is encouraging people to watch the ceremony online as the City of Surrey plans to livestream the event. (Details to come.)

In terms of the annual Poppy Campaign, Fraser said it will be close to business as usual—with pandemic protocols.

“Poppies will be available. Wreath sales will be normal.”

Fraser said if anyone buys a wreath from the Legion, the Legion will deliver the wreath to their work or home so they can display it.

“Then we’ll come around and pick them all up and lay them at the Cenotaph,” Fraser explained. “If anyone wants to lay the wreath themselves, they can head down there after lunch (on Nov. 11).”

He said the public will see poppy taggers around town starting at the end of October.

“We do both Surrey and Langley. So it’s like a military exercise. It’s huge.”

Fraser plans to be standing outside Langley Costco Oct. 30 when the 2020 appeal officially opens.

“Costco has said we can stand with a poppy tray—we’ll be fully masked and gloved.”

Fraser plans to have two vets at Langley Costco.

Fraser noted, however, both London Drugs and the B.C. Liquor Store have said they don’t want Legionnaires in front of their stores this year. Both stores have opted instead to sell their own poppies, either through cashiers in the stores, or through self-serve donation boxes.

“It’s too bad, because the B.C. Liquor Stores are goldmines,” said Fraser. “But this year, they don’t want us there.”

Fraser is also hoping people still continue to give generously to the poppy fund—despite the pandemic.

“The money goes to support veterans, to look after veterans.”

Fraser said on Sept. 21, he and some others from the Cloverdale Legion partnered with representatives from the Aldergrove Legion, and together they donated $15,000 to Langley Lodge.

“They’ve been through a lot because of COVID, and we just wanted to help.”

Fraser added that he’s got a tonne of volunteer drivers and poppy taggers lined up, but understands he may have to make an appeal for more volunteers once the poppy campaign is underway.

“Whether they’ll come forward, or not, because of the pandemic, is another question,” he said.

“I’ve got some crazy guys in Langley who are diehards, though,” Fraser said with a smile. “If machine-gun fire was strafing the streets, they’d still be out there volunteering.”



