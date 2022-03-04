The Youth Leaders in Law conference is set for this Sunday (March 6, 2022) in Vancouver. (File photo)

The Youth Leaders in Law conference is set for this Sunday (March 6, 2022) in Vancouver. (File photo)

Law-focused youth conference ‘inspires’ South Surrey student

Sneha Bansal, 16, says March 6 event offers insights for youth interested in legal profession

At 16, Sneha Bansal has a pretty clear idea of her strengths and weaknesses.

For example, math is not the teen’s strongest suit, nor is she a fan of hospitals.

“I don’t do well in medical environments – take me to a hospital and I will faint,” she laughed Friday, before heading off to her Grade 11 classes at Semiahmoo Secondary.

However, Bansal’s focus on her future is sharp, and she’s encouraging other students who may share her interest in law to take advantage of an opportunity to hear about its various fields from a handful of people who chose the career for themselves.

The Youth Leaders in Law (YLL) conference, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday (March 6) at The Pinnacle Hotel in Vancouver, will feature invited five speakers from the areas of corporate, family and criminal law.

Bansal – who is president of the Vancouver branch of YLL – said it’s a chance for youth to gain insight into what the career entails, ask questions of the professionals and meet other like-minded youth.

She said for her, a similar conference last year “was very insightful,” and inspired her to get involved in the organization.

READ ALSO: Families with dispute-resolution issues to get help in Surrey

She’s been interested in law since about Grade 8, she said.

“I just really like what the law does for a lot of people,” she said. “It was just me trying to put myself in something, explore and then see if I liked it, and I really do like it.

“I’ve gotten to connect with lots of lawyers in my term as president, so it’s been really interesting.”

Acknowledging that a career in law can be intense, Bansal said she is unfazed by the notion.

“I think that if you’re passionate about something, the time you dedicate to it does not seem taxing,” she said, noting that when she facilitates YLL meetings “time just flies.”

“I hope it’d be the same when I go into a career – that I’d be really passionate and interested.”

Noting she’s always seen herself in leadership roles, Bansal said she hopes once she is in the professional world, that she can also continue to inspire young South Asian women.

This Sunday’s conference is open to all high school students who are interested in law. A virtual national conference is to be held Saturday (March 5), with a focus on Indigenous communities and the law.

The deadline to register is midnight tonight (March 4). For more information, visit youthleadersinlaw.com


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Law & Justicestudents

Previous story
White Rock Polar Bear Plunge set for March 19
Next story
2nd annual Dine Around Delta festival starts today

Just Posted

Lumberjack teams compete in a log-sawing competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in 2014. With the 2022 Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled, the Rodeo Association is still working to bring a Country Fair to Cloverdale on May long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Country Fair still a possibility for May long weekend

A view of Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey investing $424M in ‘ambitious’ capital infrastructure program

Surrey School District building. (File photo)
Egyptian Academy scrambling to find new space in Surrey

The office of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association is seen in the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2021. Allegations the Association’s board failed to act to protect workers and volunteers from harassment by ex-GM Mike MacSorley were brought to light in 2021 when a complaint was filed with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. Laura Ballance, inset, said on social media she is now the “Representative Complainant.” (Photo: Malin Jordan. Inset: Image via LinkedIn)
Former rodeo contractor now ‘representative complainant’ in human rights complaint