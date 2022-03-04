Law-focused youth conference ‘inspires’ South Surrey student

The Youth Leaders in Law conference is set for this Sunday (March 6, 2022) in Vancouver. (File photo)

At 16, Sneha Bansal has a pretty clear idea of her strengths and weaknesses.

For example, math is not the teen’s strongest suit, nor is she a fan of hospitals.

“I don’t do well in medical environments – take me to a hospital and I will faint,” she laughed Friday, before heading off to her Grade 11 classes at Semiahmoo Secondary.

However, Bansal’s focus on her future is sharp, and she’s encouraging other students who may share her interest in law to take advantage of an opportunity to hear about its various fields from a handful of people who chose the career for themselves.

The Youth Leaders in Law (YLL) conference, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday (March 6) at The Pinnacle Hotel in Vancouver, will feature invited five speakers from the areas of corporate, family and criminal law.

Bansal – who is president of the Vancouver branch of YLL – said it’s a chance for youth to gain insight into what the career entails, ask questions of the professionals and meet other like-minded youth.

She said for her, a similar conference last year “was very insightful,” and inspired her to get involved in the organization.

She’s been interested in law since about Grade 8, she said.

“I just really like what the law does for a lot of people,” she said. “It was just me trying to put myself in something, explore and then see if I liked it, and I really do like it.

“I’ve gotten to connect with lots of lawyers in my term as president, so it’s been really interesting.”

Acknowledging that a career in law can be intense, Bansal said she is unfazed by the notion.

“I think that if you’re passionate about something, the time you dedicate to it does not seem taxing,” she said, noting that when she facilitates YLL meetings “time just flies.”

“I hope it’d be the same when I go into a career – that I’d be really passionate and interested.”

Noting she’s always seen herself in leadership roles, Bansal said she hopes once she is in the professional world, that she can also continue to inspire young South Asian women.

This Sunday’s conference is open to all high school students who are interested in law. A virtual national conference is to be held Saturday (March 5), with a focus on Indigenous communities and the law.

The deadline to register is midnight tonight (March 4). For more information, visit youthleadersinlaw.com

