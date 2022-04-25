Late artist’s paintings to be auctioned for South Surrey farm-animal sanctuary

Logan Gordon, 11, helps out at Kindred Community Farm Sanctuary in South Surrey. (Contributed file photo) Olivia Wilson, 8 (left), and Emlyn Kauehowen, 7, help feed Ray Charles, a blind turkey that calls Kindred Community (formerly Semiahmoo Animal League Inc.) home. (Tracy Holmes file photo) Peanut enjoys a neck-brushing from Kindred Community Farm Sanctuary founder Keryn Denroche at the farm’s former location. (Tracy Holmes file photo) The silent auction of three paintings by the late Vojislav Morosan will benefit Kindred Community Farm Sanctuary’s forever-home capital campaign. (kindredfarm.ca screenshot)

A South Surrey animal sanctuary that pairs its charges with people of all ages for therapeutic healing will have a booth at the White Rock Farmers’ Market this weekend (Sunday, May 1) to promote a colourful fundraiser.

READ MORE: ‘Iconic’ White Rock artist to be featured in calendar

READ MORE: White Rock Farmers’ Market back ‘bigger and better than ever’

Kindred Community Farm Sanctuary officials say they want to spread the word about the silent auction of three paintings that have been donated by the wife of the late Vojislav Morosan, a renowned White Rock artist.

Morosan’s wife Norma, a news release notes, “has been a generous supporter of Kindred.”

“With Norma’s help, these paintings will be part of a silent auction (bids starting at the value of each painting) at the Kindred stall (#36) at the first WR Farmer’s Market of the year.”

Since launching in 2008 – initially as Semiahmoo Animal League Inc. (SALI), and coincidentally, the same year that Morosan died – Kindred has rescued dozens of farm animals; from horses and cows to turkeys and rabbits, helping many of them heal from sundry traumas, including neglect.

In turn, those animals have become a source of healing themselves, helping hundreds of people of all ages through Kindred’s programming, which immerses participants in caring for the animals.

Funds raised through the silent auction will benefit a capital campaign that began about five years ago and is “in full swing” to raise funds for a down payment on a forever home for Kindred.

The farm is temporarily operating on leased property after having to vacate a 176 Street site that it had called home for several years at the end of last September.

“We tried our hardest and so many amazing people helped us, but we just didn’t get to our fundraising goal fast enough to buy property before we were required to vacate,” information on the farm’s website explains.

All 30 animals were moved to the temporary site, where the current lease is for one year, it adds.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: $1,000,000 quest underway for South Surrey farm-animal refuge

The market booth “is a great opportunity to learn more about Kindred and to support their meaningful work in this community,” the release notes.

Morosan, over the course of a decade, created more than 200 plein air oil paintings in White Rock. With a keen eye for the city’s scenes in every season, he was often seen painting – including by the famed Whaling Wall –wearing his white straw hat, with his faithful Yorkshire terrier Pebbles by his side.

Norma Morosan is to join Kindred officials at the market booth on Sunday.

For more information about the farm and its animals and programming, or to learn more about Kindred’s capital campaign, visit kindredfarm.ca

The market, which launched for the season on April 24, is open from 10 a.m. to noon at the Miramar Plaza (15154 Russell Ave.)

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Communityfundraiser