Langley riders drill team at the Cloverdale rodeo this weekend

People who attend the Cloverdale Rodeo parade on Saturday morning will have a chance to see the Langley riders drill team do their stuff, riding in intricate patterns with flags flying.

The precision riders are members of the longest standing professional drill team in B.C with over 50 years of consecutive showing and performances, said Shelby Festing, the director of the drill team.

“We pride ourself in our professionalism and passion,” Festing said.

“We take great pride in representing the equestrian community of Langley and the (Langley Riders) Society. “

Riders spend hours creating the patterns and even more practising them, she said.

They are a “female-only” team of 10-12 riders, ranging in age from 16 to 60, riding “quarter-horse-type” horses over 14 hands.

“We are open to everyone who wants to try it.”

This year, the riders have implemented a mentorship training program where novices can join the team “and we will help train you and your horse with the flags and prep you for the next season,” Festing said.

“We work together to get your horse and you to the best place possible with certified coaches and years of experience,” she said.

“We help every horse and rider become the best performers they are willing to be — if you put in the time, you get the results.”

The team was formed in 1966, one year after the Langley Riders Society (LRS) was formed

They rehearse out of their home ring at the Langley Riders Society outdoor arena at 4303 208 Street.

“We do as many shows as we can schedule.”

The appearance at the Langley Little Britches Rodeo is a very important one , as it is the team’s home base, she said.

This year, the team has been planning new shows, new venues and new patterns, with plans to appear at the Maple Ridge fair and horse show as well as the opening for the Horse Protection Society’s new ring.

The Cloverdale Rodeo parade starts at 10 a.m. precisely on May 19, at the corner of 177B Street and Highway 10.



