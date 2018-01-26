Langley firefighters keep the spirit of giving alive in 2018

City of Langley firefighters donate to LAPS and Ishtar House

Langley firefighters have been making an impact in the community.

The City of Langley firefighters made donations of $500 to Ishtar House and $300 to Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

Ishtar House is a society that works locally to eliminate violence against women globally and LAPS is a shelter for lost or mistreated animals that are taken in and cared for.

.

Old Clothes? Donate!

The Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charities Society is gathering donations of gently used clothing.

Donation bins are at the Fire Hall in Fort Langley all of the 24/7 staffed halls in Langley: Willoughby, Walnut Grove, Aldergrove and Murrayville.

The bins are maintained by the firefighters stationed at each fire hall and emptied once a week.

Previous story
FURRY FRIDAY: Surrey animal shelter’s adoptee of the week

Just Posted

Fort Gallery in Langley hosts free events featuring local artists

Local artists, musicians, poets will highlight the monthly First Thursday celebrations.

Langley firefighters keep the spirit of giving alive in 2018

City of Langley firefighters donate to LAPS and Ishtar House

HISTORY: Cloverdale’s Opera House and Athletic Hall was the place to be for nearly half a century

A popular venue until it burnt down in 1952 in a blaze so intense it nearly took Cloverdale with it

Special ‘Night to Shine’ prom planned in Surrey sponsored by Tim Tebow Foundation

In February, Newton’s Horizon Church will host event for special-needs teens and adults

White Rock demolition marks end of an era

Work begins to clear way for final Miramar Village towers

FURRY FRIDAY: Surrey animal shelter’s adoptee of the week

Meet Cyrus, this week’s featured animal currently at Surrey Animal Resource Centre

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

Revelstoke man searches for missing plane, couple

Roland Lamarre is spending his own time and money searching for a plane that went missing in November

CRTC’s ban on Super Bowl ad substitutions remains, pending Bell’s appeal

A Supreme Court judge ruled on Jan. 24 that he was granting Bell’s request for leave to appeal

PHOTOS: Wayward buffalo pays visit to B.C. schoolyard

Students and staff stayed inside until animal was corralled.

B.C. breaks record for number of transplant donations

More than 450 lives were saved by organ transplants in 2017, according to the Ministry of Health

Most Read