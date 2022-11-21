Ladies’ Night Out to return to Cloverdale

The annual Ladies’ Night Out shopping event will return to downtown Cloverdale along 176th Street Dec. 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Ladies’ Night Out is back.

After being cancelled for the past two years, the popular shopping event is returning to Cloverdale.

Ladies’ Night Out was set up to encourage people to shop locally and support local businesses, says Paige Hardy, president of the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association (CA&EA).

In past years, Ladies’ Night Out has seen thousands of shoppers visit downtown Cloverdale.

“We as an association are passionate about marketing Cloverdale and our community,” said Hardy. “We are pleased that we are able to bring back Ladies’ Night Out after cancelling it for the past two years.”

Hardy cancelled it in both 2020 and 2021 due to “COVID concerns” and CA&EA replaced it each year with something the organization called “Holiday Passport.”

This year, Ladies’ Night Out will take place Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in stores and restaurants along 176th Street in downtown Cloverdale.

A poster advertising the event promises, “Refreshments, swag bags, prizes!”

“This is a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season,” added Hardy. “Most stores will be offering deals, goodies, and other things, as a way to say ‘thank you’ to their customers.”

Hardy said CA&EA has invited many of their Cloverdale Market Days vendors to take part Dec. 1 and many will be on hand, setting up as pop-up shops within other businesses on 176th. Hardy said roughly 20 stores and restaurant will house about 25 different vendors.

“It’s a great night to shop locally, support your community, and get your holiday shopping done.”

Hardy said Mrs. Claus will also be out and about, strolling through the downtown core, handing out little treats to shoppers. There will also be buskers performing at different locations along 176th Street.

“At each store, as you make your purchase, you will be invited to fill out a form to possibly win a wreath of gift certificates, or a basket of goodies,” added Hardy. “They’ve all been supplied to our association from our participating pop ups.”

Ladies’ Night Out is being put on by CA&EA. The non-profit association recently won an award Nov. 16 for Not-For-Profit Organization of the Year at the Clovies, the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce’s annual business awards gala dinner honouring the best of East Surrey businesses.

Hardy also won another Clovie Nov. 16 when she took home a business excellence award for Small Business, Retail, for her store Clothesline Consignment.

Hardy said after the past two years, CA&EA was only able to restart Ladies’ Night Out with the help of the Cloverdale BIA, the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, and all the small business operators in Cloverdale.

“I’m thankful we’ve had the support,” added Hardy. “They are the reason we’re able to bring this event back to Cloverdale.”

Ladies Night Out runs Dec. 1 from 5 – 9 p.m. For more info, visit cloverdale-ae.ca.



