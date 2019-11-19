Kumon Math and Reading Centre’s toy drive to benefit the Salvation Army is ongoing until Thursday, Dec. 5. (Pixabay photo)

Kumon toy drive underway in South Surrey, White Rock

New, unwrapped toys collected to benefit Salvation Army

A South Surrey learning centre is inviting the community to help boost its annual tradition of brightening Christmas for young children.

Kumon Math and Reading Centre’s toy drive is ongoing until Thursday, Dec. 5.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys are being collected for donation to the Salvation Army.

In years past, the drive has been open to Kumon parents, “but we’d love to expand that to the community at large,” the centre’s communications officer, Steven Scott, told Peace Arch News by email.

Anyone wishing to contribute to this year’s effort may drop off toys to the centre, located at 101B-3237 King George Blvd., between 3-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, or from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

For more information, call 778-294-7323.

