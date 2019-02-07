KPU open house welcomes prospective students this weekend

Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus is set to host an open house this weekend, giving prospective students a peek at some of what the school has to offer.

The event at KPU Surrey (12666 72 Ave.) is set for Saturday, and according to a news release will include “something for everyone” – whether you’re interested in science, arts, horticulture, trades or design.

“This is our chance to connect with the community and showcase everything KPU has to offer: from unique programs and innovative approaches to hands-on education, to the learning opportunities outside of the classroom,” said Alan Davis, vice-chancellor and president of KPU.

Attendees will have the chance to create a lampshade using a “state of the art” laser cutter at the Wilson School of Design station, while those interested in English or math can win prizes by finding errors in problems specific to the subject.

A virtual welder will also be part of the event, as well as other trade- and health-related stations.

To register for the open house, visit www.kpu.ca/kpu-surrey-open-house