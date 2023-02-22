KPU announces partnership with Métis Nation British Columbia to build a childcare facility

The facility will be at KPU’s Newton campus

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) announced on Friday (Feb. 17) plans to move forward on a proposal to build a childcare facility in partnership with Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC). KPU will receive significant funding from MNBC to develop the facility.

The 61-space childcare facility – 36 infant-toddler spaces and 25 spaces for children two and a half to kindergarten – will be at KPU’s Surrey campus (12666 72 Ave.). The centre will be open to the community, as well as to students at faculty at KPU. Métis children will have priority access to the space.

Lissa Dawn Smith, president of MNBC, said the goal of this project is to increase the involvement of Métis in the “development and implementation of early childhood programs and services supporting community children.”

The education will be culturally relevant and include local Elders, Culture Keepers and community members, Smith said.

“Métis children deserve to learn about their culture, at early years.”



