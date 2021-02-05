Know anyone in this photo? Delta Heritage Society, archives want to hear from you

The photo is thought to be of a fishermen’s party or community dance at Sunbury Hall circa 1980

The Delta Heritage Society and the Delta Archives are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the people in this photograph, thought to be a photo of a fishermen’s party or community dance that took place at Sunbury Hall around 1980. Submitted photo

The Delta Heritage Society and the Delta Archives are asking for the community’s help in identifying the people in this photograph, thought to be of a fishermen’s party or community dance that took place at Sunbury Hall around 1980.

So far about a third of the individuals in the photograph have been identified, including many of those in the front and members of the Mackie, Murakami, Stegavik and Iverson families.

Anyone who recognizes a face in the photograph or has a recollection of the particular event in greater detail is asked to reach out to the Delta Heritage Society at info@deltaheritagesociety.ca or Delta Archives at deltaarchives@delta.ca.

The current Sunbury Hall was built in 1963 and was a popular venue for community celebrations and events. It still stands today in Sunbury Park near the corner of Dunlop Road and Centre Street and was renovated in recent years.

The hall is operated by the Delta Firefighters Holding Society and was regularly rented out for community uses pre-pandemic. It also houses a daycare facility on the lower floor.

RELATED: North Delta’s history explored in new first-of-its-kind book

SEE ALSO: Signs commemorating Komagata Maru coming to North Delta Social Heart Plaza



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaHeritage