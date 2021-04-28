KidSport Delta logo. (KidSport Delta/Facebook photo)

KidSport Delta logo. (KidSport Delta/Facebook photo)

KidSport Delta kicking off month-long fundraising campaign

Gift of Sport campaign aims to raise awareness, $50,000 to help local kids participate in sports

KidSport Delta is holding a month-long fundraising campaign and celebration of sport in lieu of its cancelled gala this year.

With COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings still in place, organizers made the decision to cancel its annual gala for the second straight year and instead hold a “media campaign” aimed at raising both awareness of — and funds for — the non-profit.

KidSport Delta provides grants to kids from families facing financial barriers so they can participate in registered sport programs and experience the lifelong benefits of a season of sport. The organization provides up to $500 per eligible child, per calendar year towards sport registration fees.

“We are trying to get the word out to everybody that KidSport is available to you. There’s a lot of families that probably haven’t ever used KidSport before but are in a position where they’re having to decide whether [they] can afford to put [their] kids in sport, and financially we don’t want anything to be a detriment. So we’re here to help them,” said KidSport Delta chair Carlene Lewall.

“We’re pleased to do that because the price of sport has gone up so much, and COVID has not helped that.”

Lewall explained that restrictions brought on by the pandemic have limited the number of kids sport organizations are able to take on, making it more expensive for families as the organizations’ costs are shared between fewer people.

“There’s some sports that haven’t even come back. Basketball, for example, they can’t rent the school gyms so they’re not operating. Same with volleyball. That’s really sad. These kids are now going outside of Delta to go to private places that are costing four times as much as what they would have paid here,” Lewall said.

“We want to be there for people and help them, for whatever sport. Our motto is ‘For all kids to play.’”

In a normal year, KidSport Delta gives out $60,000 to 70,000, with the gala bringing in the bulk of those funds. All money raised in Delta goes to Delta kids.

Last year, with COVID putting a stop to most organized sports, Lewall says KidSport Delta gave out around $25,000 or $30,000, leaving the organization enough to sustain it through 2020 and into 2021.

“We’re fortunate that because of the gala being successful and [us] not giving out 100 per cent of what we had brought in, we had that cushion to get us through last year and this year.”

However, even with the organization’s all-volunteer staff and very low overhead, those funds won’t last forever.

Enter May’s Gift of Sport campaign.

All month, the organization will be raising money while celebrating sport in the community through a series of short videos shared on its Facebook page (facebook.com/kidsportdelta).

The videos will feature KidSport Delta sponsors as well as notable local athletes — including two-time field hockey Olympian Mark Pearson (whose video is up now), former CFL defensive back Greg Frers and two-time Olympic swimmer Richard Hortness — sharing why they love sport and why they support KidSport.

Members of the community are invited to participate as well. Local athletes and teams can submit their own 30-second videos telling why they love sport for a chance to win gift certificates to local businesses — $50 for best individual entry and $100 for best team entry.

Entries must be uploaded to dropbox.com/request/stpL7FQiyv6hF2vjik64 or emailed to kidsportdelta@yahoo.com by Friday, May 21.

The campaign has a goal of raising $50,000, which KidSport’s sponsors have committed to help make happen.

“All of our sponsors have come back with no hesitation. It’s so wonderful,” Lewall said. “I was happy [to have them] just participate, whatever you can give, but the majority of them are giving what they gave last year or the year before.”

“It’s a great community that we live in.”

To contribute to KidSport Delta’s Gift of Sport campaign, visit kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/delta/donate.

For more information, visit kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/delta or email kidsportdelta@gmail.com.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaLocal SportsSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bouquets needed for B.C. babas

Just Posted

In addition to a COVID-19 test centre, Peace Arch Hospital is also hosting an antibody infusion clinic. (File photo)
Access to Surrey-based COVID-19 antibody study expands

Infusion clinic underway at Peace Arch Hospital, more anticipated for Fraser East

A woman walks past a long lineup that snaked through the parking lot at the Cloverdale Rec. Centre April 27 after Fraser Health allowed people age 30 and over from “high-transmission neighbourhoods” to access the AstraZeneca shot. The temporary vaccination centre is located on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
30-year-olds were able to get vaccinated at two drop-in clinics in Fraser Health region

Fraser Health launched last-minute vaccine drop-in clinics for April 27 only

A revision to the town centre CR-1 zoning bylaw in White Rock, if formally adopted by council on May 10, could spell the end of towers above 12 storeys in the area. (File photo)
Town centre zoning in White Rock could cap building heights at 12 storeys

‘The public has spoken so clearly’ against 18- to 29-storey structures, says councillor

Music producer Bill Haggerty at his new Elevated Music store in Cloverdale. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Music producer opens record store in Cloverdale as pandemic project

Town centre is now home to both Elevated Music and Redrum Records

Fraser Highway at 160th Street. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
City of Surrey opens up 3 online surveys, engagement boards for residents

Focus is on 84th Avenue connection, Fleetwood plan and Newton-King George Boulevard area

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Jatin Patel, 46, is currently serving a seven-year-long supervision order for a sexual assault conviction and has been released under a strict number of conditions. (Vancouver Police)
Sex offender who is high-risk to female teens, sex workers to live in Vancouver

Police are asking anyone who witnesses Jatin Patel in violation of his conditions to call 911

On March 27, 2021, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell smashed his own Jenga stacking world record with a tower of 1,400 blocks supported by one vertical brick. (Contributed)
Young Salmon Arm Guinness World Record breaker helps raise autism awareness

Auldin Maxwell breaks own Jenga stacking record with 1,401 block tower

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Health Minister Adrian Dix defends government strategy

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

A roller coaster at Vancouver’s Playland at the PNE.
Playland delays reopening due to COVID-19 concerns, B.C. travel ban

British Columbians are being discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale on October 6, 2020. (Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

Most Read