Kids play area to reopen at the Museum of Surrey

Kids play in the TD Explore Zone at the Museum of Surrey. The museum is reopening the play area Nov. 2 after being closed for more than a year and a half. (Photo: Museum of Surrey)

The Museum of Surrey is reopening its kids play area Nov. 2.

The TD Explore Zone sits on the east side of the building and has been closed for more than a year and a half due to the pandemic.

“We are delighted to safely welcome families back to the TD Explore Zone with enhanced sanitizing and cleaning to ensure your safety while enjoying the space,” said Lynn Saffery, manager for the Museum of Surrey.

The kids’ zone ties in sustainability to each of its interactive play areas.

“Designed to be a place to play … (it) includes fun activity areas, including a tree fort for climbing, safe experiments with electricity, a wind wall and fishing boat.”

Masks are mandatory for visitors age five and over while proof of vaccination is required for anyone 12 and over.

Visitors must pre-register by calling 604-592-6956, or by signing in at the museum’s reception desk.



