Kangaroo Creek Farm will open on April 29 for the season. (Kangaroo Creek Farm/Facebook)

Kangaroo Creek Farm will open on April 29 for the season. (Kangaroo Creek Farm/Facebook)

Kelowna kangaroo farm to reopen later this month

Kangaroo Creek Farm is opening for the season on April 29

A popular Kelowna attraction is set to open later this month in time for the warmer season.

Kangaroo Creek Farm on Old Vernon Road is gearing up to welcome guests back on April 29. Owner Caroline MacPherson said they wanted to help staff settle in before the guests come.

MacPherson said the staff have received training not just for COVID-19 protocols but for farm operations as well.

“We just wanted the staff to settle in and get their bearings before the main crowd shows up on May 1,” she said.

She added that based on last year’s visitor count, they’re hopeful they’ll get a good number of people coming through.

“The only reason our numbers were down was because we didn’t open until the very last day of May (in 2020),” MacPherson said.

“But month to month when we compared how many visitors we got compared to the year before, it was about the same.”

The fact that it’s an outdoor venue, MacPherson said people felt it was a good way to enjoy being outside while still being able to have social interactions safely as the space is big enough to accommodate physical distancing.

“You can get outside, enjoy the sunshine and see some animals,” she said.

“We just ask that people stay six feet apart from others and for you to stay in your bubble.”

For this year, the community can expect COVID-19 protocols at the farm and the addition of a dog therapy park.

“It’s not really a dog park in the way people might expect where you take your dogs to the park. This is a space that’s already populated with dogs,” she said.

MacPherson said the therapy dog park’s goal is to provide an additional space for visitors with young children so they can also have the experience of interacting and playing with animals at Kangaroo Creek Farm.

You can find more information on the farm on their Facebook page or at kangaroocreekfarm.com.

READ: ‘Save summer’: Tourism business have modest expectations ahead of crucial season

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community effort underway to locate senior dog missing in South Surrey
Next story
White Rock Muslim Association prepares for smaller-scale Ramadan

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey man found not guilty of smuggling 13 kilos of heroin into Canada

Judge found no forensic evidence linked accused to suitcase, heroin or its packaging

Horses and drivers practice at Fraser Downs March 4. The future of horse racing in B.C. is now in doubt after the NDP Government denied the horse racing industry’s yearly funding grant application. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Harness racing may not continue after April 30

Funding request denied by B.C. Government

Eliza Olson, pictured here speaking at the 2017 Earth Day pilgrimage in the Delta Nature Reserve, was voted out as president of the Burns Bog Conservation Society during the non-profit’s AGM on Saturday, April 3, 2021, ending her 32 years in the role dating back to the society’s inception. (Grace Kennedy photo)
Olson voted out as Burns Bog Conservation Society president

New board aims to renew, strengthen relationships with staff, volunteers, members and stakeholders

(Unsplash photo)
Frontline health workers deserve ‘medal of honour,’ says White Rock senior

Sacrifices made, risks taken during pandemic called ‘nothing short of heroic’

Alberta RCMP arrested Clayton Heights woman Alexandra Beckow in March after she allegedly scammed people out of more than $250,000. (Black Press Media file photo)
Surrey woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

Police say Clayton woman defrauded victims out of more than $250K

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Pharmacist Mario Linaksita, right, administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Donna Tangye, 59, at University Pharmacy, in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Residents between the ages of 55 and 65 in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions were able to book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after B.C. enlisted 150 pharmacies to distribute 13,500 doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases dip below 1,000 for Sunday, Monday

Another 916 variant virus infections identified since April 1

Scott Macausland and his son, Declan (7), at the finish line of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run. (Black Press Media file photo)
Drunk driving crash that killed B.C. officer still reverberates through community, 5 years later

Const. Sarah Beckett’s memory lives on in the community, honoured with park, scholarship and annual run

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kangaroo Creek Farm will open on April 29 for the season. (Kangaroo Creek Farm/Facebook)
Kelowna kangaroo farm to reopen later this month

Kangaroo Creek Farm is opening for the season on April 29

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Both businesses continued with indoor dining despite public health orders

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Quebec Premier Francois Legault receives his COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Open to people born in 1950 or earlier, B.C.-wide phone line too

Colleen Wilson, otherwise known as The Crowtographer, adds some photos to her collection one day after work recently down at Robert Ostler Park. Wilson has garnered over 11,000 followers on Instagram and over 21,000 on Facebook by sharing her hobby online. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Colleen Wilson says in a time of human disconnection, it can still be found in the eyes of animals

Most Read