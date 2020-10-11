Keeping White Rock Farmers’ Market open not without its challenges, organizer says

White Rock Farmers’ market took extra precautions as it re-opened during the second phase of B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan. (Aaron Hinks photo)

As the White Rock Farmers’ Market approaches the end of its season, organizer David Hawkins said keeping the market open this year was not without its challenges.

Including today (Oct. 11), there are three days left for the seasonal outdoor market, located at the corner of Johnston Road and Russell Avenue. The market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’ve had, as you can imagine, a really tough year with the pandemic and the construction,” Hawkins said. “It’s been very tough for our vendors, but they’ve done a marvellous job.”

Vendors set up in the Miramar Plaza, which is still under construction.

Staff introduced social distancing measures and adopted a “shop – don’t stop” policy.

Still, Hawkins said, attracting customers has proven to be a challenge as many stay away due to COVID-19.

“In terms of the visitors to the market, obviously the pandemic has been very scary to people. We had to introduce a six-foot spacing and divided the site up,” Hawkins said. “We’ve had to change the flow of people so that it goes clockwise around the site. Our vendors have been showing up but there’s been reduced demand simply because of reduced traffic.”

The market also cancelled entertainment and other events for this year. At the beginning of the season, market manager Helen Fathers described it as an “outdoor grocery market.”

Hawkins said there has been demand for the market to co-ordinate some type of Christmas-style fair, but organizers are unable to deliver.

“Many of those vendors, particularly the craft vendors, used to look forward to Christmas markets and fairs where people would buy presents for Christmas. They were asking us if we can arrange it, and we just can’t do it. We’re fully stretched.”