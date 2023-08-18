A makeshift billboard outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on Aug. 16. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, was shot and killed in his truck in the temple parking lot on June 18. (Photo: Anna Burns)

A makeshift billboard outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on Aug. 16. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, was shot and killed in his truck in the temple parking lot on June 18. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Homicide

‘Justice walk’ for slain Sikh temple president happening today in Surrey

Some Sikhs insist killing was assassination but police say motive still unclear

Sikhs from the area are set to take part in a “Justice Walk for Bhai Hardeep Singh Nijjar” Friday (Aug. 18).

The walk will start at 5 p.m. from Dasmesh Darbar Gurdwara (12885 85 Ave.) and end at Guru Nanak Gurdwara at around 7 p.m.

“Sikhs from across the Vancouver area will be marching through Surrey today to highlight the ongoing push for justice for the respected figure after his assassination in June,” stated Jasveer Singh, Sikh Press Association senior press officer, in a news release.

Nijjar, 45, was shot and killed June 18 in the parking lot of Newton’s Guru Nanak Gurdwara in the 7000-block of Scott Road. He died at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Police release photos of suspected getaway car in Surrey Sikh temple shooting

A few days after the murder, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team revealed that two heavy-set suspects wearing face coverings ran through Cougar Creek Park after the shooting.

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), homicide investigators told media they are looking for the getaway car they suspect whisked the two shooters away from the scene. A silver 2008 Toyota Camry waited on 121 Street and 68 Avenue for the two shooting suspects before and after the homicide, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) spokesman Timothy Pierotti said.

The Sikh Community of ‘BC’/Salish Land has claimed Nijjar’s assassination was an “act of Indian government-orchestrated terrorism on Canadian soil.”

At Wednesday’s press conference, Pierotti repeated that while police are investigating all leads, a motive is still unclear.

IHIT is asking anyone with information or dash-camera video who was in the area of 122 Street, or who was in the parking lot of the Gurdwara, to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact police by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

– With files from Beau Simpson


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
